Qalitex Laboratories Releases ISO 17025 Accreditation Guide for Testing Labs

Resource explains ISO 17025 requirements, how to verify accreditation in A2LA & ANAB directories, and why scope matters for Amazon, FDA, and retailer compliance

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited third-party testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California, today released a detailed guide to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation for dietary supplement, cosmetic, and food brands. The guide explains what the standard requires, how accreditation is granted and maintained, and how brands can verify a laboratory’s credentials before selecting a testing partner.The guide addresses widespread confusion in the supplement and cosmetic industries, where brands sometimes accept Certificates of Analysis from laboratories claiming ISO 17025 compliance without verification. This misunderstanding has significant consequences: Amazon’s compliance programs, major retailers, and FDA import regulations all require ISO 17025 accreditation from recognized bodies — not self-declared compliance.ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is structured into five key sections: general requirements (impartiality and confidentiality), structural requirements (legal entity and organizational structure), resource requirements (personnel, facilities, equipment), process requirements (test methods, sampling, handling of test items, technical records), and management system requirements. Accreditation is only granted after an on-site assessment confirms all criteria are met."We see brands submitting non-accredited lab results to Amazon and wondering why their listings are suspended," said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. "ISO 17025 accreditation is independently verified and can be checked in 30 seconds at a2la.org or anab.org. The accreditation certificate includes a scope listing the specific test methods and matrices a lab is qualified for — and that scope is what matters for compliance."The guide explains:The difference between ISO 17025 accreditation and self-declared compliance.How to verify accreditation in the A2LA and ANAB public directories.What an accreditation scope document contains and how to read it.The distinction between ISO 17025 and GMP certification.Requirements for an ISO 17025-accredited Certificate of Analysis (COA).How accreditation scope affects acceptance by Amazon, retailers, and FDA.A2LA (American Association for Laboratory Accreditation) and ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board) are the two major U.S. accreditation bodies recognized by Amazon, major retailers, and the FDA. For brands, understanding ISO 17025 accreditation is a critical quality assurance competency. Choosing a non-accredited laboratory can result in rejected documentation, compliance delays, and costly retesting — often far exceeding the difference in testing fees."Brands that verify accreditation before submitting testing documentation experience smoother compliance," added Abochama. "It’s a 30-second check that can prevent weeks of delays. We include our A2LA accreditation number on every COA and encourage brands to verify it. That transparency is the purpose of accreditation."RESOURCESFull guide: https://qalitex.com/blog/what-is-iso-17025-accreditation/ ABOUT QALITEX LABORATORIESQalitex Laboratories is an ISO 17025-accredited analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The laboratory provides COA testing, heavy metal analysis by ICP-MS, microbiology testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, stability studies under ICH guidelines, and regulatory compliance support for dietary supplement, cosmetic, and consumer goods brands. Testing programs meet 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon compliance, and Health Canada NHP Directorate standards, with turnaround times starting at 48 hours for standard panels.

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