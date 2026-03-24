TransformFitAI Founder Launches Privacy-First Solution to the 'Invisible' Fitness Crisis for Women 40+

TransformFitAI’s "Ephemeral Processing" model: Biometric body scans are processed in the cloud for precision plan generation and permanently deleted immediately after—ensuring zero storage of private user photos.

TransformFitAI launches a privacy-first AI coach for women 40+. Its "Ephemeral Processing" targets sarcopenia and bone density with joint-friendly workouts.

The fitness industry often forgets that biology changes after 40. We’ve built an AI that understands these shifts while keeping body scan data entirely on the user's device.” — Nikolay Atanasov

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TransformFitAI announced a major platform update designed specifically to support muscle vitality and bone health—addressing common concerns like age-related muscle loss often ignored by the tech industry. Driven by the mission to remove the friction of crowded gyms and "one-size-fits-all" workouts, TransformFitAI uses Google Gemini-powered AI to generate joint-friendly, 20-minute home routines."The fitness industry often forgets that biology changes after 40," says Nikolay Atanasov, Founder of TransformFitAI. "Women shouldn't have to choose between a generic app that ignores their joint health or an expensive personal trainer. We’ve built a 'Private AI Coach' that understands natural physiological shifts while keeping user privacy at the core of the experience."The TransformFitAI Difference:Science-Based AI: Specific logic designed for bone health and muscle preservation (Sarcopenia).Secure Ephemeral Processing: To ensure precision, biometric body scans are processed via high-power cloud AI. However, images are immediately and permanently deleted once the plan is generated. No user photos are stored on TransformFitAI servers.The "Training Week" Philosophy: Workout plans that adapt to the user's life and schedule, not the other way around.Privacy by Design: A commitment to data minimization, ensuring that sensitive biometric data is handled with the highest security standards.About TransformFitAI:Based on the belief that fitness should be sustainable and private, TransformFitAI is an AI-powered home wellness app dedicated to helping women 40+ build lasting strength. Founded by a software expert with a mission to solve the "Invisible Fitness Crisis," the app combines advanced AI logic with joint-friendly exercise science.

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