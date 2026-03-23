Rarities of Texas History to be Offered at Auction

The Famous "Large Beaumont" Estimated at $75,000-100,000 A remarkable letter written during the Texas War of Independence, describing the siege of the Alamo, the Goliad Massacre, the "Runaway Scrape," the Battle of San Jacinto, and the capture and imprisonment of Santa Anna. Estimated at $20,000-30,000 The earliest recorded use of the first United States postage stamps from Texas. Estimated at $7,500 - $10,000

On March 25, the greatest collection of Texas postal historical items goes up for auction at Siegel Auctions in New York City.

The Magnolia collection is the largest and most valuable collection of postal items related to the rich history of the great state of Texas.” — Scott Trepel, President Siegel Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highlights of the sale include many important historical and postal artifacts, such as letters carried on the El Camino Real de los Tejas during the era of Spanish Colonialism; lots 2001-2006, eyewitness accounts of key historical events in the Texas War of Independence, seen in lots 2021 and 2022, and Sam Houston’s signature—the larger than life American Statesman who played a key role in the Texas Revoloution,—will be found in lots 2028 and 2029.The sale also offers rare items from the Civil War, showcasing the unique and complex role that Texas played in the conflict. During the Civil War, Texas postmasters had to issue their own postage stamps to keep the mail systems running amidst national conflict. There are four unique Texas stamps in this auction, issued by the postmasters in Beaumont (lot 2164), Goliad (lot 2170), Independence (lot 2185) and Port Lavaca (lot 2190).The Magnolia collection is the largest and most valuable collection of postal items related to the rich history of the great state of Texas. In the nineteenth century, letter communication by mail was the only real form of communication.The letters, envelopes and stamps in the Magnolia collection tell stories of how Texas grew from a colonial outpost governed by Spain and Mexico into a Republic, the 28th state of the Union, and the 7th star on the Confederate flag during the Civil War.The link to the sale can be found here: https://siegelauctions.com/auctions/sale/1372 The sale will be held in the offices of Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries in New York City, starting at 10:30am EST, Wednesday, March 25th. The Auction house is currently accepting registrations for bidding via their website. Further inquiries can be made by phone or email.ABOUT SIEGEL AUCTION GALLERIESSince its founding in 1930, Siegel Auction Galleries has become one of the highest-grossing stamp auction companies in the world and is the leading auctioneer in the U.S. Under Scott Trepel’s leadership as president, Siegel has generated nearly $900 million in sales.Siegel has broken multiple auction records with sales including the 1c Z Grill at $4.366 million, the Inverted Jenny plate block at $2.97 million, the Hawaiian 2c Missionary cover at $2.090 million, and the Inverted Jenny single at $2.006 million.Siegel is committed to ensuring the future of stamp collecting by providing free educational resources, developing innovative technology, and sharing the stories of collections with the public. Trepel is an authority in philately, producing thoroughly researched catalogues for auctions of some of the most prestigious stamp collections in the world. The firm’s website is also a valuable research platform for experienced and novice collectors alike, offering census data for rarities, scholarly research articles, pricing data, and additional information. For more information on the firm and upcoming sales, please visit siegelauctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.