BirdWise Bookkeeping Now Accepting Clients for Small Business Bookkeeping and QuickBooks Services in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach small business bookkeeping firm BirdWise Bookkeeping now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping and QuickBooks Online services across the South Bay and Greater Los Angeles.

Long Beach firm offers flat-rate monthly bookkeeping, catch-up services, and QuickBooks Online support for small businesses across the Southland.

We quote a flat monthly rate based on your expense volume. You know what you're paying before we start, and it stays the same unless your business changes significantly.” — Lily Chhuon

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BirdWise Bookkeeping , a Long Beach-based bookkeeping firm, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, catch-up services, and QuickBooks Online support. The firm serves small business owners across Long Beach, the South Bay, and Greater Los Angeles.Founded by Lily Chhuon, a certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor with more than ten years of bookkeeping experience, BirdWise Bookkeeping provides full-service bookkeeping on a flat-rate monthly basis starting at $199 per month. The firm works exclusively in QuickBooks Online and offers services including transaction categorization, bank and credit card reconciliation, monthly profit and loss statements, balance sheets, bill payment, invoicing, 1099 preparation, and inventory accounting.The decision to open availability to new clients comes as demand for outsourced bookkeeping continues to rise among small businesses. Many business owners, particularly those in the early growth stages, find that managing financial records internally consumes time better spent on operations, client relationships, and revenue-generating work. At the same time, inaccurate or delayed books can lead to costly errors at tax time, missed opportunities for financial planning, and strained relationships with lenders and vendors."A lot of the business owners who reach out to us are not starting from scratch. They've been trying to keep up with the books on their own, or they've had a bad experience with someone who let things fall behind," said Lily Chhuon, Founder of BirdWise Bookkeeping. "By the time they contact us, they're usually months behind and frustrated. The first thing we do is get them caught up and into a consistent process so it doesn't happen again."BirdWise Bookkeeping offers catch-up bookkeeping for businesses that have fallen behind on their records, whether by a few months or several years. Catch-up engagements are priced by the project based on the volume of transactions and the period that needs to be addressed. Once books are current, clients typically transition to monthly bookkeeping.For businesses with product-based operations, the firm provides inventory accounting to track cost of goods sold and ensure that margins are accurately reflected in financial reports. This service is particularly relevant for e-commerce sellers, retail shops, and businesses that manage physical stock across multiple sales channels. Without proper cost-of-goods tracking, product-based businesses often set prices using incomplete data, which can quietly erode profitability even when sales volume appears strong.The firm's service area covers Long Beach, the South Bay, and Greater Los Angeles, though BirdWise also works remotely with businesses outside the region. The onboarding process is handled entirely online, with secure document sharing and regular communication built into each engagement.Small business bookkeeping and QuickBooks services in Long Beach, CA have become increasingly important as local businesses navigate rising costs, evolving tax requirements, and the operational complexity that comes with growth. For owners who need reliable monthly reporting and clear financial information without the overhead of an in-house bookkeeper, an outsourced arrangement offers professional-grade accuracy on a predictable budget.Chhuon's background extends beyond bookkeeping. Prior to founding BirdWise, she spent over seven years in project management and operations across the technology, e-commerce, consumer brand, restaurant, and professional services industries. That operational experience informs how the firm manages client work, with defined processes, consistent timelines, and proactive communication. Long Beach bookkeeping services from BirdWise are available to a wide range of industries, including contractors, property managers, IT services firms, healthcare practices, creative agencies, tech startups, real estate professionals, restaurants, retail businesses, e-commerce sellers, and salons.New clients can request a quote through the firm's website. BirdWise Bookkeeping responds to all inquiries within one business day and is located at 2201 N Lakewood Blvd, Ste D 152, Long Beach, CA 90815.

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