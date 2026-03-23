Total Roofing Joins Arnold Chamber of Commerce to Strengthen Community Commitment and Local Partnerships

HAAG-Certified Inspection Leadership and Community Engagement Continue to Drive Growth Across Jefferson County and Greater St. Louis

Joining the Arnold Chamber of Commerce is an important step in strengthening our connection to the community we serve every day,” — Michael Augustine Jr.

ARNOLD, MO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Roofing , a leading residential and commercial roofing contractor serving the Greater St. Louis region, is proud to announce its official membership with the Arnold Chamber of Commerce . This milestone reflects the company’s continued investment in building strong community relationships while delivering high-quality roofing solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout Jefferson County and surrounding areas.As a trusted name in the roofing industry, Total Roofing has built its reputation on integrity, craftsmanship, and transparency. The company is led by Mike Augustine Jr., a HAAG-certified roofing inspector and public adjuster, bringing a level of technical expertise and accountability that sets the company apart in the local market.“Joining the Arnold Chamber of Commerce is an important step in strengthening our connection to the community we serve every day,” said Mike Augustine Jr., owner of Total Roofing “We are not just installing roofs. We are building relationships, supporting local growth, and helping homeowners make informed decisions about protecting their properties.”The Arnold Chamber of Commerce plays a key role in supporting local businesses, fostering economic development, and creating opportunities for collaboration across industries. Through this membership, Total Roofing aims to deepen its involvement in community initiatives, local events, and strategic partnerships that benefit residents and business owners alike.Total Roofing St provides a full range of services, including roof inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm damage assessments. The company serves both residential and commercial clients and is known for its detailed inspection process, clear communication, and commitment to long-term performance.By combining hands-on experience with industry-recognized certifications, Total Roofing continues to raise the standard for roofing contractors in the region. Their approach emphasizes education, ensuring customers understand the condition of their roof and the best path forward before any work begins.“Being part of the Arnold Chamber allows us to collaborate with other local leaders and contribute to the continued growth of this community,” Augustine added. “We take pride in being a reliable partner for homeowners and businesses who need roofing solutions they can trust.”This announcement marks another step in Total Roofing's mission to expand its local presence while maintaining the high standards that have earned the trust of customers across the St. Louis area.About Total RoofingTotal Roofing is a premier roofing contractor serving the Greater St. Louis area, specializing in residential and commercial roofing services. Led by HAAG-certified inspector and public adjuster Mike Augustine Jr., the company is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship, transparent communication, and reliable roofing systems built to last. Total Roofing St. Louis focuses on educating customers and providing solutions tailored to each property’s unique needs.

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