7 Crowns & Shany Enterprises Launch Solel Property Management, Owner-Driven Platform Enhancing Multifamily Investments

Solel Property Management Group launches to deliver hands-on, efficient, and cost-effective management for multifamily and residential portfolios

Many properties underperform not because of market conditions, but because of how they are managed. Our goal is to change that by treating every asset as if we own it.” — Representative of Solel Property Management Group.

FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida, FL – March 17, 2026 — 7 Crowns , a South Florida-based multifamily investment firm, in partnership with Shany Enterprises , is proud to announce the launch of Solel Property Management Group , a joint venture property management company focused on multifamily and residential portfolios.Solel Property Management Group was created to address a common gap in the industry: the lack of true, hands-on management. With over 20 years of combined experience in property management and real estate investment, Solel brings a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed from an ownership perspective. Solel is designed to go beyond traditional property management by focusing on operational efficiency, cost control, and asset performance.The platform is backed by a portfolio spanning New York and Florida, with over $200 million in assets under management across multiple properties, including hundreds of residential units and mixed-use assets. This experience has shaped Solel’s approach, emphasizing disciplined execution and an ownership mindset across every property it manages.What began as an internal management platform has quickly expanded and now oversees hundreds of units across South Florida. The company is actively growing its third-party management portfolio, applying the same standards and attention to detail used within its own holdings.As South Florida continues to attract both domestic and international capital, Solel is seeing increased demand from investors seeking reliable, on-the-ground oversight. Many of these owners are not local and depend on having a trusted team to serve as their eyes and ears, ensuring their assets are being properly managed and optimized.Solel PMG’s services include tenant screening and leasing, proactive maintenance and repairs, financial reporting and budgeting, vendor management, and strategic property marketing. By combining hands-on oversight with advanced technology, Solel ensures properties are well-maintained, rents are optimized, and owners have full transparency and control over their investments.Solel Property Management Group also announced the launch of its official website, www.solelpmg.com , where property owners can learn more about its innovative services and ownership-driven approach. Visit the site today to discover how Solel can maximize your property's potential and contact the team to explore partnership opportunities. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your property management experience with trusted, hands-on expertise.About Solel Property Management GroupSolel Property Management Group is a hands-on property management firm built from an ownership perspective with over 20 years of industry experience. Solel specializes in delivering comprehensive, efficient management solutions for multifamily and residential properties, prioritizing operational excellence, cost control, and asset value maximization. Leveraging advanced technology alongside proactive management, Solel is committed to providing transparency, optimizing performance, and enhancing the investment experience for property owners and investors alike.

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