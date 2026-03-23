New research predicts 45% of agency roles could disappear as AI transforms marketing services

The report projects a fundamental transformation of the marketing services industry.

The future of agencies and consultancies is about understanding what customers want next and can decode emotions, motivations, and perceptions at scale, then turn that into strategic direction.” — Jon Stamell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oomiji today released The Future of Agencies & Consultancies: 2026–2040, a comprehensive strategic foresight report analyzing 159 authoritative sources across trade press, analyst research, academic studies, and financial filings. The report projects a fundamental transformation of the marketing services industry, driven by AI, economic pressure, consolidation, and a shift away from execution-based business models toward outcome-based growth partnerships.According to the report, agencies and consultancies are in the early stages of an “AI-Driven Age,” a period in which AI becomes the operating system of marketing organizations, traditional creative and media moats erode, and value is increasingly measured by long-term customer lifetime value rather than billable hours or campaign outputs. Between now and 2030, the report estimates more than $220 billion in new AI-driven services will emerge , while as many as 45 percent of legacy agency roles face disruption or elimination if firms fail to adapt“The future of agencies and consultancies is not about producing more content or executing faster,” said Jon Stamell, founder and CEO of Oomiji. “It’s about understanding what customers want next. The firms that win will be the ones that can decode emotions, motivations, and perceptions at scale, then turn that understanding into strategic direction.”One of the report’s central findings is the shift from creativity as execution to creativity as origination. As AI automates production, differentiation moves upstream to cultural intelligence, insight generation, and strategic decision-making. Agencies that remain tied to linear campaign cycles and channel-first thinking risk stagnation, while those that embed customer understanding into their operating model can increase speed, margin, and relevance simultaneouslyThe report also highlights a major convergence between agencies and consultancies. Traditional agencies are moving into strategy, data, and technology, while consultancies are expanding into creative, media, and experience design. In this converging landscape, the most successful firms will operate hybrid models that combine insight, technology, and execution under shared governance, with customer intelligence at the coreOomiji’s platform is designed for this future. Unlike traditional analytics or survey tools, Oomiji learns any brand’s customers’ emotions, motivations, and perceptions, then creates segmented analyses and recommends content and actions tailored to what customers value most. This allows brands, agencies, and consultancies to move from hindsight to foresight, projecting future demand by understanding present intent.“The report makes it clear that CLV is becoming the new north star for agencies,” Stamell said. “You cannot optimize lifetime value unless you understand why people choose, stay, or leave. That’s where customer intelligence becomes a strategic growth engine, not just a reporting layer.”Among the report’s most far-reaching projections is the emergence of three divergent futures for agencies: those that transform and lead by building proprietary AI and insight layers, those that adapt and survive through partial transformation, and those that stagnate and fade as execution becomes commoditized. The difference between these paths, the report concludes, is leadership’s willingness to invest in customer understanding, AI governance, and outcome-based models before competitive pressure makes change unavoidableFor brands and their partners, the implication is clear. The ability to project the future no longer comes from trend reports alone. It comes from continuously listening to customers, understanding their evolving motivations, and acting on those insights in real time.“Every brand already has the signals they need to see what’s coming,” Stamell added. “The question is whether they are structured to hear them. Oomiji exists to make that possible.”The full report can be downloaded at https://oomijiapp.com/acquire/advertising-report About OomijiOomiji is a customer intelligence platform that enables brands, agencies, and consultancies to understand, segment, and engage customers based on their emotions, motivations, and perceptions. By connecting insight directly to action, Oomiji helps organizations anticipate customer needs, improve lifetime value, and build strategies designed for the future.

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