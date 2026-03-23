TCL Specialties says #YesWV due to its valuable resources and welcoming attitude

Located along the Ohio River in New Martinsville, TCL Specialties is the first manufacturer of its kind built in the U.S. in over 50 years.

The facility uses natural gas to manufacture petrochemicals and food additives. The petrochemicals are used in products ranging from bottles and plastic bags to planes and electric cars, while the food additives are marketed for American snacks and drinks.

When officials from the India-based manufacturer began looking to expand into the United States, they were drawn to West Virginia for several reasons: the state’s ready access to Marcellus shale which provides a plentiful supply of natural gas; its proximity to major markets on the Eastern seaboard; and, specifically, the state’s eagerness to work with TCL Specialties.

“We found this was one of the states that was most welcoming and went out of their way to contact us, come travel to us, talk to us about the state and talk to us about doing business,” said Rangaswamy Parthasarathy, chairman of The TCL Group.

West Virginia officials took company leaders on a tour of the state, having already identified several potential sites that met the specifications of the manufacturer.

“They had done their homework. While we searched around they searched around with us. They traveled everywhere and sat in on all our meetings and gave us extraordinary support,” Sarati said.

Plant Manager Chris Shaki and Assistant Plant Manager Bonnie Vatanzi touted the facility’s apprenticeship program.

“I’ve been in the industry over 30 years and this is the only company I’ve worked for that has an apprenticeship program,” Shaki said.

“We’re happy to work with the State of West Virginia. They’ve offered some training programs reimbursable to us,” Vatanzi said. “And we’re working with the Economic Development representatives. They’ve been very helpful.”

The Marshall County facility is the first of four investments the manufacturer plans to make on the site in the near future.

“TCL says yes to West Virginia for the opportunities provided,” Vatanzi said.

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