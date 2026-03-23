Oregon DEQ announces $2 million in grant funds available through Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine Grant program

Housed within the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Materials Management program, the Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine Grant program opened pre-applications today. This biennial fund offers $2 million to eligible organizations, with $500,000 set aside for Oregon's nine federally recognized Tribal Nations. Each award can range from $25,000 to $225,000 and grantees will have up to 24 months to complete their projects. Eligible entities include:

Local governments

Nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) and (c)(4) status, or a fiscally sponsored organization

Tribal Nations

Organizations created through intergovernmental agreements

Public schools, public universities or community colleges

Small businesses (50 employees or fewer)

To align with the Materials Management 2050 Vision and Framework for Action plan, the Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine Grant program has selected a dedicated funding focus for each grant cycle. This year, the focus area is “Built for Well-being,” which prioritizes the reduction of human and environmental exposure to toxic substances in building materials.

Prospective applicants must submit a simple pre-application through the state dedicated grant portal, WebGrants. Currently, the portal is only available in English, but application materials are also available on our website in Cantonese, German, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese. Finally, the grant team will host a series of webinars and office hours to answer questions regarding the “Built for Well-being” funding focus and the application process. A full schedule can be found on DEQ's Reuse, Reduce, Reimagine web page.

Pre-applications are due Thursday, April 30 by 4 p.m. PDT. If you have any questions, please email the Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine Grants team.

