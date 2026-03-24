Urban Abstraction in Motion: Antonina Minova Explores London Through ICM Photography

Abstract urban ICM photograph, where warm architectural tones shift into movement, energy and contemporary visual rhythm. Duotone urban ICM photograph, where blue and violet tones transform the London skyline into atmosphere, balance and flow. Black and white urban ICM photograph, where London architecture dissolves into shadow, structure and rhythmic motion.

The London-based artist uses intentional camera movement (ICM) to reinterpret London through abstract, duotone and black-and-white urban photography.

For me, London is never still. Through ICM, the city shifts from structure into movement and mood.” — Antonina Minova

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent fine art photographer Antonina Minova presents an urban body of work shaped by ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) photography, exploring London as motion, structure, memory and atmosphere. Rooted in the city’s architecture, streets, riverfronts and shifting light, this practice transforms familiar urban scenes into abstract photographic compositions that move beyond documentation and into visual rhythm.

What Is Urban ICM Photography?

ICM, or Intentional Camera Movement, is a photographic approach in which the camera is deliberately moved during exposure to reshape reality through controlled motion. In Minova’s urban work, this process allows rigid architecture, reflections, bridges, facades and streets to dissolve into fluid visual language. Rather than presenting the city as fixed and static, urban ICM photography reveals London as something felt through movement, contrast, energy and atmosphere.

Working in this way, Minova explores the emotional and spatial character of the urban environment. Glass towers soften into tone, streets stretch into rhythm, and architectural lines shift into expressive form. The result is a contemporary interpretation of the city that sits between photography and abstraction, where place remains present, but its deeper sensory impact becomes the focus.

Three Urban Artistic Directions

Minova’s urban ICM photography is developed through three distinct directions, each offering a different visual reading of the city.

Abstract Urban ICM

In her abstract city works, London becomes energy, flow and motion. Colour plays a central role, transforming architecture into layered movement and contemporary visual rhythm. This approach emphasises atmosphere and direction, allowing the city to appear dynamic, expressive and constantly in transition.

Duotone Urban ICM

The duotone direction reduces the city to a restrained palette of two dominant tones, bringing clarity, balance and mood into sharper focus. In these works, London takes on a quieter and more meditative character, where colour contrast and spatial harmony reshape urban form into something both modern and atmospheric.

Black and White Urban ICM

Minova’s black and white urban photography distils the city to line, contrast and structure. Without colour, architecture becomes more sculptural and rhythm becomes more pronounced. These monochrome works emphasise shadow, surface and memory, offering a powerful interpretation of London through tonal depth and motion alone.

This body of work reflects a continuing interest in the city not only as a subject, but as a visual force capable of being reimagined across different abstract languages. Through abstract, duotone and black and white urban photography, Minova presents London as both physical environment and emotional experience.

Intended for collectors, art lovers and interior designers drawn to contemporary photography with architectural presence, Minova’s urban ICM work offers multiple ways of experiencing the same subject. Whether through colour, monochrome or duotone restraint, each direction translates the city into a visual language suited to refined interiors and contemporary art collections.

About Antonina Minova

Antonina Minova is a London-based fine art photographer specialising in abstract ICM photography across abstract, duotone and black and white directions. Her work explores motion, atmosphere, colour and form through limited edition photographic prints created for collectors and contemporary interiors

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