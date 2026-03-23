Rare Turnkey Tribeca Penthouse In New York City to Sell at Auction via Concierge Auctions

Penthouse Duplex with Sweeping Manhattan Skyline Views Three Bedrooms with Three Full and One Half Bath Private 946 Sq Ft Roof Terrace for Elevated Entertaining Custom Larch Floors and Refined Contemporary Finishes Prime Tribeca Address Near Dining, Parks, and Culture

Furnished duplex with a private rooftop in one of Manhattan’s most desirable neighborhoods to sell in cooperation with Compass as part of new developer services

Unique assets of this caliber don’t follow a conventional sales cycle. Our global, time-solution platform and new developer services directly engage this audience...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare, turnkey Tribeca, New York City penthouse with a private rooftop and sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline—the only residence available in the boutique and coveted 100 Franklin Street building and one of the only penthouses for sale in the entire neighborhood—will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Listed for $6.5 million in cooperation with Tracie Golding and Peter Boehm of Compass, bidding is scheduled to open on 2 April and will culminate on 16 April via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com. Bids are expected between $3.5 million to $4.5 million.

Developed by DDG, the auction is a part of Concierge Auctions’ new developer services division designed to provide developers and financial institutions with a strategic, accelerated sales solution for mid-to-high-rise luxury condominium inventory. Complementing traditional sales efforts, the division is led by industry veterans Louise and Paul Sunshine. Just this week, Concierge Auctions sold a corner condo-hotel suite at Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan. Listed for 187 days, the auction saw 10 bidders competing, and the property is pending sale at auction in just 38 days. The firm also recently launched auctions for two A-list condo penthouses in the most exclusive areas of Naples, Florida and Honolulu, Hawaii.

“This Tribeca penthouse combines the best of luxury living in New York City—natural light, luxurious fixtures and finishes, an ideal location and meaningful private outdoor space within a single residence in New York City’s most desirable neighborhood,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Unique assets of this caliber don’t follow a conventional sales cycle. Our global, time-solution platform and new developer services directly engage this audience, creating a defined space where demand can fully surface and the right buyer can be identified.”

"This residence offers a unique balance of energy and discretion in the heart of one of Manhattan’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” said Golding. “Partnering with Concierge Auctions will allow us to reach a highly qualified, global audience who recognize the property’s level of quality and grandeur. This is an unmatched level of exclusivity in Tribeca.”

Situated at 100 Franklin Street, the PHS boutique condominium features just 10 private, full-floor residences and a suite of services and amenities, including a virtual doorman, porter service, package room, and dedicated storage options. The penthouse delivers a refined expression of downtown luxury, where clean architectural lines meet warm, custom finishes. An expansive entertaining level is framed by oversized windows that capture sweeping skyline views and fill the interiors with natural light. A defining feature of the residence is its 946± square-foot private roof terrace––an increasingly rare offering in Tribeca––providing open-sky views and a seamless extension of the living space, ideal for alfresco dining, entertaining, or quiet retreat above the Manhattan skyline.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to DD Reps.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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