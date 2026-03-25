Love & Karma Wins Best First Sound / Music Award at Tiger Tail Asian Film Festival

Filmmaker Celeste Friedman accepts award for Best Sound & Music

Visionary filmmaker Celeste Friedman’s international collaboration with musician James Golding recognized for its emotional impact

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally inspired romantic drama Love & Karma , produced by Bontika Films, has been honored with the Best First Sound / Music Award at the Tiger Tail Asian Film Festival, recognizing the film’s emotionally powerful soundtrack and global artistic collaboration.The recognition places Love & Karma among a growing number of independent films gaining attention for their distinctive use of music as a storytelling force, with the film’s soundtrack blending original compositions and licensed works from international artists to create a deeply emotional cinematic experience.At the center of the project is Celeste Friedman, filmmaker, author, and founder of Bontika International, whose work spans film, fashion, music, and transformational storytelling. Known for creating projects that bridge creativity with purpose, Friedman brings a distinctive voice to Love & Karma, weaving together global narratives with themes of love, destiny, and personal evolution.The film’s musical landscape was shaped through a creative collaboration between Friedman and singer/songwriter James Golding, who also served as Music Supervisor for the film. Together, they helped define the emotional tone of the story through a blend of cinematic scoring and contemporary songwriting.Friedman and Golding co-wrote two original songs for the film — “Love & Karma,” the film’s theme song, and “Space Butterfly.” The soundtrack also features “Free at Last,” written by Celeste Friedman and performed by Samantha Allie.In addition to the original compositions, Bontika Films licensed ten songs from James Golding for the film’s soundtrack, creating a rich musical foundation that supports the emotional arc of the story.The soundtrack features original songs written by Celeste Friedman and James Golding, along with additional music from Anthony Honoré, Mike Power, and production support from Rasec Marc.The film’s sound post-production was completed by Smart Post Sound, led by Mark Friedgen, whose team has worked with major studios and platforms including Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, CBS, NBC, Netflix, Amazon, AMC, and Starz, with recent credits including NCIS, Reacher, Tulsa King, and XO Kitty, and past work on the Academy Award-winning film La La Land.“Music was always meant to be the emotional voice of Love & Karma,” said Friedman. “Collaborating with artists whose music could elevate the story allowed us to create a soundtrack that speaks to the deeper themes of love, destiny, and human connection.”Spanning multiple countries and cultures, Love & Karma explores the interconnected nature of human lives across borders. The film’s musical landscape reflects this global perspective, blending diverse artistic voices to create a sound that is both intimate and expansive.Love & Karma first premiered at the Asian World Film Festival in Culver City, California, and continues its festival journey with screenings that have drawn praise from audiences for its heartfelt storytelling and evocative soundtrack.The recognition at the Tiger Tail Asian Film Festival marks an important milestone for the film and highlights the growing impact of its artistic collaborations.As Love & Karma continues its international festival run, the film’s award-winning music underscores the power of artistic collaboration and signals the beginning of a broader creative journey — one that continues to unite film, music, and storytelling through the vision of Celeste Friedman and Bontika Films.Celeste FriedmanCEO, Bontika Films+1 (213) 858-1148 bontikafilms.comPress/Media Contact:Mic Diaz, Mic Diaz PresentsMedia/PR Contact for Bontika Films+1 (213) 677-9768 micdiazpresents.com

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