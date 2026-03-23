Governor Stein Highlights Education Priorities at NC Education Innovation Lab Annual Meeting

Today Governor Josh Stein joined education leaders at BEST NC’s annual North Carolina Education Innovation Lab to outline his priorities for recruiting and retaining excellent teachers across North Carolina.

“If we truly believe that North Carolina’s kids are the future, we must make the job of educating them more attractive,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We’ve seen the impact of ideas that work, like Advanced Teaching Roles and the Science of Reading. We must invest in hiring and keeping the best teachers so kids in every classroom benefit.”

Best NC’s Education Innovation Lab brings teachers, principals, policy experts, and education advocates together to address the most pressing issues facing North Carolina’s education system. Governor Stein has long championed investing in ideas that work, including Advanced Teaching Roles and the Science of Reading. Last month, Governor Stein visited Bluford Stem Academy in Greensboro, where he observed how the public school of choice has implemented the Science of Reading and Advanced Teaching Roles, two strategies helping improve student outcomes and support educators.

Earlier this month, Governor Stein released his proposed Critical Needs Budget to address North Carolina's most urgent needs while the General Assembly continues work on a comprehensive state budget. The $1.4 billion Critical Needs Budget proposal includes a $397 million investment in teachers and instructional support aimed at raising starting pay to the highest in the Southeast. The proposed budget would increase starting teacher pay by 13% and average teacher pay by nearly 6%, restore master’s degree pay, and increase compensation for experienced teachers and other critical school personnel who support student learning and well-being. In partnership with Speaker Destin Hall and President Pro Tem Phil Berger, Governor Stein also announced the formation of a Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education. The commission will examine teacher training and student advancement, administrative operations, educational leadership, and accountability.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s budget proposal.