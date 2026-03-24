V-Soft Consulting acquires Logisolve, expanding best in class client delivery model with invested growth in Data and AI

The acquisition unites two industry leading digital consulting firms, combining expertise across data and AI, scaled transformation.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V-Soft Consulting today announced the acquisition of Logisolve, a Minnesota-based Management and Technology consultancy with more than 27 years of embedded expertise across vertical industries including Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services and Manufacturing. The acquisition expands the technology and industry advisory capabilities of V-Soft’s Data & AI Center of Excellence.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota, Logisolve has built its reputation as a capabilities-driven consulting firm grounded in thought leadership and disciplined execution.

The acquisition unites two industry leading digital consulting firms, combining expertise across data and AI, scaled transformation, for a wide array of industries. Logisolve specifically brings experience navigating legacy system transformation, business analysis, and enterprise platform support. This is coupled with their high-quality regulatory compliance across complex industries. These elements synergize with V-Soft Consulting Group’s global scale, and specialized platform capabilities. This unification allows Logisolve and V-Soft Consulting Group to move forward with disciplined execution worldwide.

A TRUE SYNERGY ACROSS ORGANIZATIONS

“This acquisition strengthens our global competitive position, allowing us to scale our digital proficiencies with greater urgency,” said Purna Veer, CEO of V-Soft Consulting Group. “We aspire to help our clients attain upwards of 90% autonomy in handling customer and employee requests with AI, and this acquisition will help accelerate that progress.”

“Our clients trust our technology & domain expertise and our ability to execute with precision,” said Rob Mohr, Senior Partner of Logisolve. “Joining V-Soft allows us to elevate that expertise on a global scale with enhanced capabilities around AI and enterprise platform capabilities and global delivery. We are excited to chart our combined path together and help our clients by delivering world class solutions that deliver more competitive advantage in a business landscape that values and rewards speed to market.”

Logisolve joins a proven lineage of firms successfully integrated into V-Soft’s operating model, including Viraj, Safebridge, Palace Gate, MDT Technical, Stafftech Solutions, and Lintex. Leaders from these organizations continue to serve in leadership roles across V-Soft Consulting Group’s global operations, ensuring continuity and sustained growth across the combined organization.

About Logisolve

Logisolve is a consulting firm specializing in digital solutions, business transformation, and technology delivery. Their core capabilities span software development, data and analytics, business process optimization, project and program management, and specialized IT consulting.

About V-Soft Consulting Group

V-Soft Consulting Group is a technology consulting firm providing digital transformation, platform engineering, infrastructure services, and specialized talent solutions to enterprise organizations. V-Soft Consulting Group is headquartered in Louisville, KY with strategic locations across the US, Canada, and in India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.