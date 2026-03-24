Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Ostomy Advocate J. Durst-Pulkys Urges Early Screening as Colon Cancer Rises in Youth

The Colostomy Queen - Thriving against the odds.

Patient advocate known as "The Colostomy Queen" shares her personal journey to encourage earlier screening and open conversations about colon health.

I never thought I would be here but I’m stronger, braver, and more alive than ever.” — Jane Durst-Pulkys

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jane Durst-Pulkys, a Canadian patient advocate known online as " The Colostomy Queen ," is drawing renewed attention to colorectal cancer screening during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Based in Toronto, Durst-Pulkys launched her advocacy platform following recent high-profile deaths linked to colon cancer, including actors James Van Der Beek and Catherine O'Hara, which have highlighted the critical need for early detection conversations.Following life-saving surgery that resulted in a colostomy, Durst-Pulkys began documenting her recovery and daily life through social media advocacy, offering candid education about life with an ostomy and the importance of routine screening. Her platform has grown into a community where thousands engage with content focused on survivorship, recovery confidence, and navigating life after surgery. Through educational resources and public appearances, The Colostomy Queen works to normalize conversations around digestive health and encourages individuals experiencing symptoms such as persistent digestive changes, unexplained weight loss, or blood in the stool to consult medical professionals immediately."I never imagined I would be speaking publicly about something so personal, but if sharing my experience helps even one person get screened earlier or seek help sooner, then it is worth it," said Durst-Pulkys. "We talk about so many other health issues openly, yet colon cancer remains shrouded in discomfort and silence. That stigma costs lives. My message is simple: listen to your body, get checked, and do not wait."Health experts recommend routine screening beginning around ages 45 to 50, noting that preventative screenings such as colonoscopies remain one of the most effective ways to detect colorectal cancer early. Medical professionals emphasize that when detected early, survival rates are significantly higher. However, public conversations about colon health remain limited by stigma despite rising incidence rates among adults under 50. Durst-Pulkys continues to leverage her experience to bridge this gap, transforming her personal medical journey into public colorectal health education that challenges misconceptions and empowers patients to advocate for their own care.About Jane Durst-PulkysJane Durst-Pulkys is a Canadian patient advocate and ostomy awareness voice dedicated to reducing stigma around ostomies and supporting others navigating similar experiences. Through The Colostomy Queen, she provides resources, community support, and candid storytelling about life after colostomy surgery. Follow her journey and access educational content via her website and social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.Toronto, ON, M5H 0A4Jane Durst-PulkysThe Colostomy Queenw: https://thecolostomyqueen.com/

From fear to freedom: How I turned stigma into strength

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