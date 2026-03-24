Real Fleet Solutions Announces Expanded Market Reach for Commercial Fleets Across Key Southern Cities

Map of Dallas-Ft Worth overlayed with a Real Fleet Solutions Tree Spraying truck Real Fleet Solutions logo Turf Maximizer upfit truck for lawncare by Real Fleet Solutions

Expanded coverage now includes Dallas-Ft Worth, Houston, Birmingham, Atlanta, and Charlotte, strengthening support for commercial fleets in key Southern regions

This expanded reach reflects where our customers are growing and investing in their fleets; and it allows us to better support businesses that need dependable upfitting solutions where they operate.” — Jennifer Allen, Sales Manager

COCOA, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Fleet Solutions today announced expanded market reach across several key Southern regions, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Greater Houston region, Birmingham area, Metro Atlanta region, and Charlotte area.The expanded coverage extends Real Fleet Solutions’ reach across major commercial corridors in the South as businesses continue seeking dependable truck upfitting, delivery coordination, and ongoing fleet support for field-based operations. The company said the broader coverage reflects continued demand from fleet operators that need practical vehicle solutions across both regional and multi-market service areas.Real Fleet Solutions provides truck upfitting for commercial fleets serving industries such as pest control, lawn care, tree care, and other field-service operations. With more than 30 years of experience, the company supports businesses that rely on durable, purpose-built vehicles for day-to-day operations, equipment storage, route readiness, and long-term fleet performance.The newly added areas represent several of the South’s most active and strategically important business regions. North Texas and Southeast Texas remain major centers for commercial growth and service demand, while the Birmingham, Atlanta, and Charlotte regions continue to serve as important hubs for contractors, technicians, and route-based service businesses operating across surrounding metro and suburban markets.Real Fleet Solutions said the added coverage is intended to improve access for companies evaluating new fleet builds, replacement vehicles, and upfit support in regions where efficiency, vehicle organization, and field durability remain operational priorities. The company also noted that many fleet operators now manage service territories that extend well beyond a single city, increasing demand for partners that can support broader regional needs.Company spokesperson, Jennifer Allen, Sales Manager at Real Fleet Solutions said, “We continue to see strong demand from commercial fleet operators across these regions. This expanded reach reflects where our customers are working, growing, and investing in their fleets, and it allows us to better support businesses that need dependable upfitting solutions where they operate.”In addition to expanding its reach across these Southern regions, Real Fleet Solutions said it will continue supporting commercial fleets nationwide through upfitting guidance, delivery support, and service capabilities. Previous company announcements have also emphasized nationwide shipping and broader support services alongside its core upfitting work, helping position the company as a long-term fleet partner rather than a single-project vendor.Real Fleet Solutions was founded in 1990 and continues to focus on design, fabrication, and fleet support for customers across the United States. The company said the expanded market reach across North Texas, Southeast Texas, Central Alabama, Metro Atlanta, and the greater Charlotte region is part of its ongoing effort to serve commercial fleet operators in the areas where demand is strongest and service coverage matters most.For more information, visit RealFleetSolutions.com.About Real Fleet SolutionsReal Fleet Solutions specializes in truck upfitting for commercial fleets serving industries such as pest control, lawn care, tree care, and other field-service operations. Founded in 1990, the company provides design, fabrication, repair, and support services to fleet operators across the United States.

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