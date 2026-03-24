Medina McKellar Named One of North Houston's Top 50 Agents The McKellar Group Real Estate Team

Local real estate expert recognized for outstanding performance among Houston’s Top 50 real estate agents

I’m grateful to be part of such a vibrant real estate community and to continue helping families find their perfect homes in Montgomery and the greater Houston area.” — Medina McKellar

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The McKellar Group is proud to announce that Medina McKellar has been recognized as one of the Top 50 real estate agents in North Houston for 2026. This prestigious honor reflects Medina’s exceptional sales performance, dedication to clients, and commitment to excellence in the local real estate market.Being named among the Top 50 North Houston agents comes with exclusive opportunities, including invitations to networking events with top-performing colleagues and industry-leading vendors throughout the year. Medina’s dedication to providing personalized service and deep local expertise has been key to achieving this milestone.“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and trust our clients place in us,” said Medina McKellar. “I’m grateful to be part of such a vibrant real estate community and to continue helping families find their perfect homes in Montgomery and the greater Houston area.”Medina McKellar and The McKellar Group continue to provide expert guidance on waterfront homes, gated communities, and luxury properties, ensuring clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence.Helping Homebuyers Find Their Perfect HomeMedina McKellar and The McKellar Group guide buyers through every step of the home-buying process with a personalized, hands-on approach. From identifying the right neighborhoods and property types to negotiating offers and navigating closing, their team ensures clients feel informed, confident, and supported. Whether you're searching for a waterfront home, a gated community, or a family-friendly neighborhood, they help match your lifestyle with the right property.With deep local knowledge of Montgomery and Harris Counties, the team helps buyers explore top areas, including Lake Conroe, Montgomery, Conroe, The Woodlands, Magnolia, Spring, Tomball, and Willis. They also provide insight into sought-after communities like Bentwater, April Sound, Grand Harbor, Walden, and Seven Coves, helping clients understand the unique features, amenities, and value each neighborhood offers.By combining market expertise with a clear understanding of each client’s goals, The McKellar Group simplifies the buying process and eliminates guesswork. From first-time homebuyers to those seeking luxury or investment properties, their tailored guidance ensures a smooth and successful experience from search to closing.Assisting Home Sellers for Maximum ResultsFor those selling a home , The McKellar Group delivers a strategic, results-driven approach designed to maximize property value and minimize time on the market. Their team provides expert pricing strategies based on current market trends, along with professional marketing that showcases each home’s strongest features to the right audience. From high-quality listing presentations to targeted digital exposure, every detail is carefully executed.Sellers benefit from the team’s extensive experience across Montgomery and Harris Counties, including high-demand areas like Lake Conroe, The Woodlands, Montgomery, and Spring. Whether listing a waterfront property in Grand Harbor, a golf course home in Bentwater, or a family home in Conroe or Magnolia, The McKellar Group understands how to position each property competitively within its specific neighborhood.Beyond marketing, the team offers staging guidance, negotiation expertise, and consistent communication throughout the transaction. Their goal is to create a seamless, stress-free selling experience while delivering the strongest possible outcome. With a proven track record and deep local insight, The McKellar Group helps sellers move forward with confidence.About The McKellar GroupThe McKellar Group is a premier real estate team serving Montgomery County and the greater Houston area, specializing in waterfront homes, luxury properties, and personalized real estate solutions. Based in Montgomery, Texas, the team has been helping buyers and sellers navigate the Lake Conroe market since 2012.With more than 13 years of experience and over 146 years of combined industry expertise, The McKellar Group has successfully served hundreds of families and built a reputation for exceptional service and results. Recognized as a Top Producer multiple years and backed by 60+ five-star reviews, the team is known for its deep local knowledge, strategic approach, and commitment to client success.From first-time homebuyers to luxury property sellers, The McKellar Group delivers tailored guidance, proven marketing strategies, and a seamless real estate experience from start to finish.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.