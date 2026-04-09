Service On New Grounds Named Best Accounting Business of the Year – China

SHANGHAI, JING AN DISTRICT, SHANGHAI,, CHINA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finance World Review – 2026 has awarded Service On New Grounds (SONG) the title of Best Accounting Business of the Year – China, recognizing the firm’s long‑standing leadership in tax, accounting, and financial advisory services across North Asia.With more than 20 years of regional experience, SONG supports businesses operating in China, Hong Kong, and Japan with pragmatic, compliance‑driven financial solutions. The firm differentiates itself through a practical “in‑between” model that bridges regulatory expectations and client operations, offering clarity in markets where enforcement frameworks evolve quickly.SONG’s service model begins with establishing a clear understanding of a client’s current tax position. For new engagements, the firm reviews historical filings, processes, and documentation to identify gaps before aligning structures with regulatory requirements. For long‑standing clients, this ongoing visibility enables continuous adjustment as tax and reporting standards change. SONG further assists companies with remediation, restructuring, and cross‑border harmonization, ensuring alignment across entities in China, Hong Kong, and Japan.Looking ahead, SONG anticipates continued expansion activity in the Asia‑Pacific region as European businesses increase their presence. With financial hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore serving as key entry points, the firm continues to emphasize the importance of building strong tax foundations to support resilient growth.“Our approach has always centered on practical compliance and long‑term stability,” a SONG representative said. “We help clients navigate rapidly evolving regulatory environments in China, Hong Kong, and Japan so they can expand confidently and sustainably.”“In markets where interpretation matters just as much as written regulation, maintaining clear, efficient structures is essential,” the representative added. “We remain committed to guiding companies through this complexity with transparency and pragmatism.”About Service On New Grounds (SONG)Service On New Grounds provides tax, accounting, regulatory, and financial advisory services across China, Hong Kong, and Japan. The company’s expertise spans regulatory affairs, forensic accounting, due diligence, reporting, restructuring, and cross‑border alignment. With decades of on‑the‑ground experience, SONG helps businesses of all sizes operate compliantly and efficiently amid evolving regional enforcement standards.ContactEmail: inquiry@serviceonnewgrounds.comPhone: +86 21 3201 0058

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