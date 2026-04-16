Midwest Knife & Tool Expo Shaping Up to Be a Landmark Debut for the Region's Crafting Community

Hot Shot Oven & Kiln | Midwest Knife and Tool Expo Hot Shot Oven & Kiln | Midwest Knife and Tool Expo

Registration is open, competition entries are coming in, and exhibitor space is filling – here's what to expect on May 2nd in West Bend.

The response has been stronger than we expected. Makers, collectors, and suppliers from across the Midwest are showing up. May 2nd is shaping up to be a great day for this community.” — Chris Feavel | Chief Revenue Officer of Hot Shot Oven & Kiln

WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With two weeks to go, the inaugural Midwest Knife & Tool Expo hosted by Hot Shot Oven & Kiln is generating real momentum across the knife making and tool crafting community.The event takes place Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at the Washington County Fair Grounds & Convention Center in West Bend, Wisconsin, and organizers say interest has exceeded early projections.Makers, collectors, culinary professionals, and craft enthusiasts from across the Midwest are registered and ready. For many, this is the first time they’ve had an event of this scale available within a reasonable drive rather than a cross-country trip.“The interest has been real and it’s been broad,” said Chris Feavel, Chief Revenue Officer of Hot Shot Oven & Kiln. “Knife makers, collectors, culinary folks, first-timers. That mix is exactly what we were hoping to build.”Three guest experts anchor the day and give the expo a depth that goes well beyond a typical craft show.J. Neilson needs little introduction to anyone in the knife making world. He is an ABS Mastersmith and owner of Mountain Hollow Forge, tucked away in the mountains of Pennsylvania, and has built a reputation as one of the foremost experts in sole-authorship blade-making.His run on Forged in Fire spanned 252 episodes over 11 seasons, where he became known as the judge with the highest standards and the least patience for shortcuts.At the Midwest Knife & Tool Expo , he will be available for a meet and greet, live Q&A, and photo and autograph opportunities. He regularly attends knife shows and hammer-ins and is passionate about sharing his knowledge and contributing to the broader knife making community.This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet one of the craft’s most accomplished figures.Jeremiah Backhaus brings a different kind of significance to this event: he is one of Wisconsin’s own. Based in West Bend, Backhaus was born and raised in Alaska, built his first forge at age 11, and went on to win his episode of Forged in Fire in 2017, a Viking Edition episode that reflected both his deep respect for forging history and his technical skill.He will spend the day performing a live outdoor axe forging demonstration, putting traditional hammer-and-anvil technique on full display for anyone who wants to watch a craftsman work in real time.Mike Rogan of Rogan USA Knives built his business from the ground up, starting with specialized tools for USMC EOD Techs deployed overseas and growing into a brand whose products are carried by military, law enforcement, FBI, ATF, and serious professionals worldwide.Rogan will perform a live indoor knife-making demonstration, giving attendees an inside look at how a maker who supplies some of the most demanding customers in the world approaches his craft.Doors open at 9 a.m. and the show runs until 5 p.m. The knife competition has drawn entries across all eight award categories:Best in Show, Best Damascus, Best Everyday Carry, Best Culinary Knife, Best Folder, Best Bowie, Best Hunter, and Best Two Handed Weapon.Each category is judged on detailed craftsmanship criteria that reward both technical mastery and artistic vision. Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or entering a show for the first time, the competition is designed to be worthy of the work.Admission at the door is $10. Registration is still available online or simply pay at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. This is a family friendly event with local restaurant food vending on site. Exhibitor setup takes place Friday, May 1st, giving vendors a full day to build out their space ahead of the show.Hot Shot Oven & Kiln, the event’s founding sponsor and organizer, has been building precision heat treating ovens, knife maker kilns, and grinders in Wisconsin for years.The Midwest Knife & Tool Expo is a natural extension of the company’s mission to equip craftsmen with the best tools available and connect them with the community that shares their passion.This is year one. The goal is to make it an annual tradition the Midwest crafting world puts on the calendar permanently.Tickets and details are available at the Hot Shot Oven & Kiln Website. For exhibitor or sponsorship inquiries, contact admin@hotshotovens.com or call 888-653-2715.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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