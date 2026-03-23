Jewish National Fund-USA Raises $10 Million in Three Weeks as Israel Faces Intensifying Attacks

Jewish National Fund-USA-supported rescuers assist emergency efforts in Arad (Courtesy: Adam v'Adama)

Funds are already being deployed to meet urgent and long-term needs, including bomb shelters, fire trucks, resilience centers, and civilian security equipment.

We use the bomb shelter from Jewish National Fund-USA every day. It allows us to keep going—and to keep feeding more than 400 families in the Galilee each week.” — Dor Pintel, Farmer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish National Fund-USA has raised $10 million in just three weeks, as supporters across the United States mobilize in response to relentless missile attacks on Israel by the Iranian regime and Hezbollah.In the past 72 hours, missile fire targeting southern Israel has escalated with Jewish National Fund-USA-supported towns such as Arad incurring direct hits.Jewish National Fund-USA’s fleet of 84 fire trucks stationed in the region has been on the front lines—responding to fires, rescuing civilians, and supporting emergency efforts in real time.“During times of crisis, our supporters don’t hesitate—they step up, show up, and speak up for Israel,” said Jewish National Fund-USA Vice President, Campaign, Ron Werner. “This is what decades of philanthropic investments look like as we turn words into action and vision into reality.”Since October 7, 2023, Jewish National Fund-USA has raised nearly $500 million to support communities in Israel’s North and South.“Trust is something that is earned over time,” Werner added. “We have become the most trusted name in Israel philanthropy because we have gained the trust of both the Israeli communities we support and the philanthropists who drive our vision. When the people of Israel face challenges, we are their first call; however, more often than not, we have already reached out to them first."For Galilee farmer Dor Pintel, having a Jewish National Fund-USA shelter near his farm has enabled him to continue working his fields.“We had missiles explode over us today, with shrapnel falling in our fields,” Pintel said. “We use the bomb shelter from Jewish National Fund-USA every day. It allows us to keep going—and to keep feeding more than 400 families in the Galilee each week.”Demand for bomb shelters continues to surge. Thankfully, Jewish National Fund-USA philanthropists are stepping forward to fund additional shelters—$50,000 for roadside units and $250,000 for larger community shelters. Shelters can be gifted at jnf.org/bombshelters As the conflict persists, Jewish National Fund-USA continues to direct its philanthropic investments to where they are needed most. For more information or to support the people of Israel, visit jnf.org/israelstrong or call 800.JNF.0099.

Israeli rescuer thanks Jewish National Fund-USA

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