EXOS Secures BLK3 License Renewal and Advances Toward Part 450

Reinforcing operational continuity while progressing toward Part 450 to support repeatable, reusable launch infrastructure.

GREENVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. (“EXOS”) announced today that it secured, on March 13, 2026, renewal of its reusable launch vehicle operator license under 14 CFR §431 for the SARGE platform, including the enhanced BLK3 variant.The renewed license preserves EXOS’s ability to conduct Precision Suborbital Reusable Launch Vehicle (PSRLV) operations across research, technology validation, and flight test programs, while maintaining operational continuity as the company advances toward the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) performance-based Part 450 licensing framework.For commercial launch providers, licensing is not merely administrative. It is the legal foundation that enables flight operations.Key HighlightsLicense renewal secured on March 13, 2026BLK3 included under the renewed §431 licenseSupports continued PSRLV operationsReinforces return to flight and path toward Part 450The renewed §431 license confirms that EXOS continues to meet FAA requirements for flight safety analysis, hazard mitigation, public risk thresholds, and operational procedures.Maintaining an active license preserves operational readiness and supports EXOS’s return to flight following several years of focus on Department of Defense programs and development of the enhanced BLK3 vehicle. The renewal also strengthens the company’s ability to support missions across research, technology validation, and orbital-enabling flight test programs.Advancing Toward Part 450As part of the FAA’s transition to a consolidated licensing framework under 14 CFR §450, EXOS is actively pursuing migration of the BLK3 vehicle to the performance-based rule.Part 450 is designed to support greater operational flexibility, increased launch cadence, and more streamlined licensing pathways. EXOS’s efforts are aligned with broader industry discussions, including recommendations developed through the FAA’s SpARC (Spaceport and Range Safety Community) initiative, which emphasize streamlining approval pathways for previously accepted safety methodologies where appropriate.EXOS has developed its Flight Safety Analysis (FSA) methodologies through decades of collaboration with regulators. These approaches have supported multiple licensed vehicles and missions and have demonstrated compliance with established public safety criteria.As the industry transitions to Part 450, EXOS is aligning these proven methods within the new regulatory framework while maintaining the same safety standards.PSRLV Platform and Flight Test CapabilityThe BLK3 vehicle represents EXOS’s next-generation Precision Suborbital Reusable Launch Vehicle (PSRLV) designed to support:Flight test campaignsAvionics and guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) validationReentry and thermal protection system testingMicrogravity research missionsEXOS continues to position BLK3 as a PSRLV platform supporting both government and commercial customers through licensed launch services.The company is also advancing its flight test service model, enabling customers to integrate and validate orbital technologies within an operational flight environment.Looking Ahead“Reusable launch requires more than engineering capability,” said John Quinn, CEO of EXOS Aerospace. “It requires regulatory continuity, operational discipline, and the ability to evolve at the pace of innovation transforming the space industry.”“EXOS is combining reusable flight systems and proven safety methodologies to help build a more capable future for commercial space operations.”As EXOS advances toward Part 450, the company is focused on delivering efficient flight test services, scalable mission support, and practical capabilities that strengthen collaboration across industry and government.About EXOS AerospaceEXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies is a U.S.-based company focused on providing licensed Precision Suborbital Reusable Launch Vehicle (PSRLV) flight test infrastructure for research, technology validation, and commercial space applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.