FormaTK Introduces FineMotion™ – A Breakthrough 808 nm Diode Laser Technology for Effective Fine and Vellus Hair Removal

TIRAT CARMEL, ISRAEL, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FormaTK Systems Ltd. , a global developer and manufacturer of advanced aesthetic medical technologies, announces the introduction of FineMotion™, a dedicated 808 nm diode laser treatment technology engineered specifically to address one of the most persistent challenges in hair removal: the effective treatment of fine, miniaturized, and vellus hair.For years, laser hair removal protocols were optimized primarily for coarse terminal hair. As treatment cycles progress and coarse hair diminishes, finer hair becomes dominant, often reducing perceived efficacy and limiting long-term patient satisfaction. Insights from FormaTK and Kero’s AlphaLine Project – the largest multi-center retrospective analysis on laser hair removal conducted on the Alpha platform – reinforced this biological shift, particularly around Session 4, where coarse hair significantly decreases and fine hair predominates. These findings highlighted a structural gap in conventional protocols and laid the foundation for the development of FineMotion™.FineMotion™ operates within FormaTK’s 3rd-generation XLP™ 808 nm diode laser architecture, using controlled sequence pulse modulation and extended long-pulse dynamics to enable gradual, controlled heat diffusion and cumulative heat accumulation within small, superficial follicles located in the upper dermis. Rather than relying on peak power designed for deeper terminal follicles, FineMotion™ optimizes heat diffusion precisely where fine hair resides, improving energy efficiency while preserving surrounding tissue integrity. This biology-aligned approach enhances selective photothermal injury through uniform heat diffusion within the follicular structure while maintaining epidermal safety.The program is supported by Golden Touch™ adaptive contact cooling, designed to maintain controlled epidermal protection without overcooling, and by MILO™, FormaTK’s digital melanin measurement system, which enables objective, data-driven parameter selection. Together with additional dedicated unique modes within the XLP™ platform, including PowerMotion™ and SafeTone™, FineMotion™ forms part of a structured and reproducible diode framework capable of treating both terminal and fine hair within the same clinical workflow.FineMotion™ is available on FormaTK platforms equipped with 808 nm diode laser applicators, including both the Alpha system and the Magma system. By integrating FineMotion™ into these platforms, clinics can manage the full hair removal lifecycle, from initial coarse hair reduction to the biologically distinct fine-hair phase, without introducing additional technologies or operational complexity. Within the Alpha platform, this capability is further complemented by integrated 3D IPL technology, allowing clinics to combine diode-based hair removal with high-value light-based treatments in a single modular system.FineMotion™ represents a shift from energy quantity to energy precision. By aligning pulse structure with follicular depth, melanin density, and thermal relaxation dynamics, the program optimizes controlled heat diffusion within the follicle, supporting predictable thermal profiles, improved comfort, and reproducibility across Fitzpatrick skin types I–V. With this introduction, FormaTK extends its 3rd-generation diode philosophy: personalized, biology-driven treatments supported by objective diagnostics and controlled heat diffusion principles, translating long-term clinical insight into a refined and commercially scalable treatment solution.For more information about FineMotion™ and FormaTK’s diode laser platforms, visit: www.forma-tk.com ABOUT FORMATK SYSTEMS LTD.Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Israel’s advanced technology hub, FormaTK Systems Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures aesthetic medical technologies with R&D at its core. Led by industry veterans with decades of experience in medical device innovation, the company powers clinics in over 45 countries worldwide.With platforms such as Alpha and Magma, featuring 3D IPL and 3rd-generation XLP™ diode laser technology, FormaTK continues to develop clinically grounded, commercially scalable solutions that support modern aesthetic practices.

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