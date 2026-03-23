My Diabetes Tutor Launches Pediatric Steps℠ to Expand Virtual Diabetes Support for Children and Families

Pediatric Steps℠ by My Diabetes Tutor: Expanding access to specialized diabetes education for children and families through a flexible, virtual-first telehealth model My Diabetes Tutor delivers tangible results, including a 1.6-point average A1C reduction, which is 2x the national average for diabetes education programs.

New program delivers family-centered diabetes education, clinical guidance, and device support for pediatric patients through a flexible telehealth model.

Pediatric diabetes care does not stop at the clinic door. Families need practical, ongoing support for real life. We give young patients and caregivers expert guidance to manage diabetes together.” — Stormie S. Baxter, VP of Programs and Information, My Diabetes Tutor

HANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Diabetes Tutor , a leading provider of virtual diabetes education and support, today announced the launch of Pediatric Steps℠, a specialized pediatric diabetes education program created to support children, adolescents, and their caregivers with compassionate, developmentally tailored care.Designed to meet families where they are, Pediatric Steps provides comprehensive diabetes education, clinical guidance, and device support through a virtual-first model that helps remove transportation and access barriers while allowing care to happen in the comfort of home.A diabetes diagnosis in childhood can be overwhelming for both patients and families. Pediatric Steps was built to address that challenge with education customized to each stage of development—from toddlers to young adults. The program also emphasizes family-centered support, helping caregivers build confidence, improve daily routines, and strengthen adherence at home.“All families deserve access to high-quality diabetes education that is practical, compassionate, and built around real life,” said My Diabetes Tutor’s CEO, Founder, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Prem Sahasranam, Board Certified Endocrinologist. “We are making it easier for children and their families to receive expert support and learn critical self-management skills.”About the Program:All sessions are delivered by CDCES educators with experience in pediatric engagement. The program includes after-school, evening, and weekend appointments to better accommodate school and work schedules, with sessions available in both English and Spanish.Pediatric Steps offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes foundational education, safety skills, nutrition and lifestyle support, in-depth device training, and more.“By offering the option to use continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pump technology, we provide families with real-time insights and ongoing support for everyday life,” said My Diabetes Tutor VP of Programs and Information, Stormie S. Baxter, MEd, CDCESIn addition to improving understanding and independence, the program is designed to drive meaningful clinical and quality-of-life outcomes. Based on consistent outcomes from more than 10,000 patients, My Diabetes Tutor is targeting a 1.6-point reduction in A1C, increased time-in-range, and fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations.Pediatric Steps is available by physician referral and is covered by most insurance plans and government programs at little to no cost to participants.For more information about Pediatric Steps or to refer a patient , visit www.mydiabetestutor.com or contact My Diabetes Tutor at info@mydiabetestutor.com or 844-623-0999....About My Diabetes Tutor:My Diabetes Tutor is a telehealth company that is laser-focused on delivering nationally accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) led by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists—meeting people where they are: cognitively, culturally, and emotionally, whether they are newly diagnosed or have been managing their diabetes for years. We believe that personalized, supportive education changes lives. All education sessions are ADCES-accredited and fully reimbursable by most health plans, and the program has consistently demonstrated tangible results, including lower A1Cs. Through innovative technology and a patient-centered approach, My Diabetes Tutor is transforming the landscape of diabetes care. Education is Therapy for Life!℠

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