Former Big 4 Auditor Opens Bookkeeping and Tax Services Practice to New Clients in Greater Nashville

Revallo offers bookkeeping, tax, and fractional CFO services for small businesses in Franklin, Tennessee and Greater Nashville.

Franklin, TN firm founded by former Ernst & Young auditor offers monthly bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll, and CFO services to small businesses.

We look at recent bank statements and financial records, put together a flat monthly number, and explain exactly what is included. Most clients are set up and running within a few days.” — James Manring

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revallo , a bookkeeping and advisory firm based in Franklin, Tennessee, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping and tax services across Williamson County and Greater Nashville. The firm provides full-service bookkeeping, tax preparation and planning, payroll processing, catch-up bookkeeping, and fractional CFO support to small businesses and startups in the region.Founded by James Manring, a former Big 4 auditor who spent the early part of his career at Ernst & Young, Revallo serves business owners in industries including contracting, restaurants, technology, professional services, real estate, and nonprofit organizations.Monthly bookkeeping engagements begin at $350 per month, with pricing based on a client’s monthly expense volume. Each engagement includes transaction categorization, bank and credit card reconciliation, and delivery of a profit-and-loss statement and balance sheet. The firm quotes a flat monthly rate before work begins and does not bill by the hour.Beyond core bookkeeping, Revallo offers services that extend into tax advisory, payroll administration, and financial planning. Clients can engage the firm for budgeting and cash flow forecasting , fractional CFO support, entity structure review, and tax strategy work throughout the year rather than only at filing time. Business and personal tax returns are prepared and filed as a separate engagement.The outsourced bookkeeping market has grown steadily in recent years as small business owners seek to reduce the administrative burden of maintaining financial records internally. For many businesses with fewer than 20 employees, hiring a full-time bookkeeper or controller is difficult to justify on a cost basis, yet the complexity of their finances often exceeds what the owner can manage alone. Firms like Revallo occupy that middle ground, providing ongoing financial management at a fraction of the cost of a salaried hire.“Most of the business owners I talk to are not looking for someone to just categorize transactions. They need someone who can tell them what the numbers mean and what to do about them,” said James Manring, Founder of Revallo. “That is the gap we fill. We keep the books accurate and current, but we also help clients understand their margins, their tax position, and where their cash is going.”New clients typically begin with a consultation in which Manring reviews the business’s current financial state, identifies any backlog or cleanup work required, and provides a flat-rate quote. Clients who are months or years behind on their books can engage the firm for catch-up bookkeeping before transitioning into ongoing monthly service. The firm supports QuickBooks Online, Xero, and QuickBooks Desktop.The onboarding process involves connecting bank and credit card feeds, establishing a chart of accounts appropriate for the client’s industry, and setting up a secure document portal. Once onboarding is complete, most clients spend fewer than 15 minutes per month on bookkeeping-related tasks. The firm provides same-day responses to client questions by phone, text, or email.Small businesses in the Nashville metropolitan area face particular pressure around financial record-keeping as the region’s economy continues to attract new businesses and increased competition. Restaurants contend with thin margins and complex cost-of-goods tracking. Contractors must manage job costing across multiple projects. Technology startups navigating fundraising need GAAP-compliant financials that can withstand investor due diligence. In each case, accurate and timely bookkeeping is a prerequisite for sound decision-making.Revallo works directly with clients rather than routing them through account managers or support teams. Manring, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Liberty University, brings six years of experience spanning financial services, nonprofit accounting, and technology. Prior to founding the firm, he built revenue operations systems and managed compliance with complex accounting standards, including ASC 606, at high-growth SaaS companies.The firm’s service area covers Franklin, Williamson County, and the broader Nashville metropolitan region, though most client work is conducted remotely. In-person meetings are available by appointment at the firm’s Franklin office. For those seeking Franklin, Tennessee bookkeeping services with the added depth of tax planning and financial advisory, Revallo represents a locally based option with institutional-level experience.Business owners interested in learning more or requesting a quote can contact Revallo through its website or by phone during business hours. The firm responds to all inquiries within one business day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.