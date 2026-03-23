Speed and Scale of Defence Industrial Production at the Heart of the NATO PA Defence and Security Committee Visit to Washington and Nevada  

From 18-21 March, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s Defence and Security Committee (DSC) visited Washington, D.C. and Nevada for high-level discussions with U.S. officials, legislators, experts, and defence industry leaders on the evolving strategic environment and the future of Allied defence cooperation. The delegation of 40 parliamentarians from 20 NATO member states was led by DSC Chairman Lord Lancaster.

In Washington, Representative Michael R. Turner, Head of the U.S. Delegation to the NATO PA, hosted the group at the Library of Congress and underscored the enduring bipartisan commitment to NATO and the importance of sustained transatlantic parliamentary engagement. Lord Lancaster highlighted the essential role of parliamentary diplomacy, calling it “the very lifeblood of the transatlantic bond.”

Senior officials from the U.S. Department of State and Pentagon reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to NATO while stressing the need for European Allies to lead on conventional defence responsibilities in Europe. They emphasised that NATO’s future credibility will depend on Europe’s ability to fight, sustain, and replenish its forces.

Experts from the Hudson Institute and Carnegie Endowment highlighted the interconnected lessons of the wars in Ukraine and Iran, noting the urgent need to strengthen air and missile defence, expand munitions stockpiles, and address the cost asymmetry posed by drones and other low-cost systems. They also provided assessments of Russia’s long-term posture, its deepening alignment with China, and the challenges Ukraine faces in sustaining its defence beyond 2026.

In Nevada, Representative Dina Titus welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of close cooperation between legislators and industry. Members met with leaders from Lithion Power Sources and EO Solutions to examine advances in military grade battery technologies, counter drone systems, directed energy applications, and space domain awareness – capabilities central to NATO’s long-term deterrence and defence posture.

Across all meetings, U.S. officials and experts stressed the importance of demand signalling from Allied governments to drive faster defence investment at the scale demanded by today’s security environment. Members agreed that parliamentary diplomacy remains essential to sustaining the Hague Summit commitments, strengthening political consensus, and aligning industrial strategies with operational realities.

The NATO PA will continue its work throughout 2026 to support NATO’s adaptation, deepen defence industrial cooperation, and ensure Allied unity in the face of evolving threats.

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Photos ©NATO PA, ©Hudson Institute

