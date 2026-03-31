Hot Shot Oven & Kiln Announces Inaugural Midwest Knife & Tool Expo, Coming to West Bend, Wisconsin on May 2nd

Hot Shot Oven & Kiln | Midwest Knife and Tool Expo

First-of-its-kind regional event brings together knife makers, bladesmiths, and craftsmen for a full day of demos, competitions, and buying direct from makers.

The Midwest has an incredibly deep pool of knife makers, metallurgists, and craftsmen who have never had a place to come together right in their own backyard. This expo changes that.” — Chris Feavel | Chief Revenue Officer of Hot Shot Oven & Kiln

WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot Oven & Kiln , the Wisconsin-based manufacturer of precision heat treating ovens and kilns trusted by knife makers and metalworkers across North America, today announced the first-ever Midwest Knife & Tool Expo. The event is set for Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at the Washington County Fair Grounds & Convention Center, 3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, Wisconsin.The inaugural event is positioned to become the premier gathering for the knife making and tool crafting community in the Midwest, filling a long-standing gap for regional artisans, collectors, and industry professionals who previously had to travel out of state to find events of this caliber.“The Midwest has an incredibly deep pool of knife makers, metallurgists, and craftsmen who have never had a place to come together right in their own backyard,” said Chris Feavel, Chief Revenue Officer of Hot Shot Oven & Kiln. “This expo changes that. We built it for the community, and we expect it to grow into something this region talks about for years.”The expo features three standout guests who represent the full range of the craft including Forged in Fire’s judge J. Nielsen and winner Jeremiah Backhaus.J. Neilson is one of the best all-around bladesmiths in the world and achieved the rank of Mastersmith in the American Bladesmith Society in 2008, a title held by fewer than 115 people worldwide.Most will recognize him as a longtime judge on the History Channel’s Forged in Fire, where he appeared across 252 episodes over 11 seasons and earned a reputation for the kind of unsparing critique that only someone with genuine mastery can deliver.At the expo, Neilson will be available for a meet and greet, live Q&A, and photo and autograph opportunities.Jeremiah Backhaus is a blacksmith based right here in West Bend, Wisconsin. Born and raised in Alaska, he built his first forge at age 11 and hasn’t stopped since. He won his episode of Forged in Fire on the History Channel in 2017, a Viking Edition episode in Season 4 that showcased both his love of history and his skill at the anvil.Backhaus will perform a live outdoor axe forging demonstration throughout the day, giving attendees a rare, close-up look at traditional forging technique in action.Mike Rogan of Rogan USA Knives got his start building specialized tools for USMC EOD Techs deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.What began as a practical solution for his brother in the field grew into a full line of hard-use knives and tools trusted by military, law enforcement, and serious outdoor professionals worldwide. Rogan will perform a live indoor knife-making demonstration at the expo, walking attendees through his process firsthand.The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Beyond the demonstrations and guest appearances, attendees can expect direct purchasing from world-class craftsmen and top industry suppliers, hands-on skills experiences, and a featured knife competition with eight award categories:Best in Show, Best Damascus, Best Everyday Carry, Best Culinary Knife, Best Folder, Best Bowie, Best Hunter, and Best Two Handed Weapon. Each category is judged on a detailed rubric of craftsmanship, geometry, materials, and function, giving competitors at every level a meaningful shot at recognition.Admission is priced to be accessible. Early-bird tickets purchased online before April 6th are just $5. Kids 12 and under are free. This is a family friendly event with local food trucks and other food offerings.After April 6th, and at the door, admission is $10. Exhibitor booths (10’x10’) are available for $500, and 6-foot tables for $100. Sponsorship opportunities at the Platinum, Gold, Stainless Steel, and Banner levels are still open.Hot Shot Oven & Kiln manufactures its full line of heat treating ovens, knife maker kilns, and precision grinders right here in Wisconsin, and the expo reflects the company’s broader commitment to supporting the craft and the community around it.To register, become an exhibitor, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit the Hot Shot website or call 888-653-2715.

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