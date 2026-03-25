Kubb® Launches Kubb® Essentiel, a New Generation Mini PC with Wi-Fi 7 and Refined Design

Kubb® Essentiel blue mini PC with compact cube design, front USB ports and integrated Wi-Fi 7 connectivity Kubb® Essentiel Bronze limited edition in a real workspace environment, combining compact design, high-performance computing and refined aesthetics. Kubb® Essentiel in white finish powering a dual-screen workstation, ideal for content creation, video editing and professional multitasking.

Kubb® Essentiel introduces a new generation of compact, high-performance computing with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4 and a redesigned front panel.

Kubb® Essentiel is not just a computer — it is the expression of technology reduced to its purest and most essential form.” — Jean-Christophe Agobert, CEO

TOULOUSE, FRANCE, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubbtoday announces the availability of KubbEssentiel, a new generation mini PC designed to combine refined design, seamless integration and high-performance computing in a compact form factor.Twelve years after the launch of the original Kubbin 2014, the KubbEssentiel represents a significant evolution of the brand’s iconic cube, introducing a redesigned architecture and improved usability for modern professional environments.A redesigned form, built for everyday useKubbEssentiel introduces a fully reworked front panel, now integrating essential connectivity with direct access, including USB Type-A, USB Type-C and audio ports. This evolution enhances usability while preserving the clean, architectural identity that defines the Kubbdesign.The system also features a fully integrated Wi-Fi antenna, seamlessly embedded within the chassis to maintain a minimalist aesthetic while improving connectivity performance.Proprietary architecture for optimized performanceAt the core of KubbEssentiel lies a proprietary motherboard specifically developed for Kubb. This architecture enables improved component integration, enhanced thermal management and greater system reliability within a compact 12 cm cube format.Combined with IntelCore™ Ultra processors and IntelArc™ graphics, KubbEssentiel delivers the performance required for demanding professional applications, including office productivity, content creation, digital signage and embedded deployments.Next-generation connectivity with Wi-Fi 7KubbEssentiel integrates Wi-Fi 7 technology, providing significantly higher data throughput, reduced latency and improved connection stability compared to previous generations. This allows users to operate efficiently in modern, cloud-based and high-density environments while reducing reliance on wired infrastructure.The system also supports Bluetooth5.4 / 5.3 (depending on configuration), ensuring reliable connectivity with peripherals and improved energy efficiency.Designed for modern professional environmentsWith support for up to four simultaneous displays, high-speed NVMe storage and DDR5 memory, KubbEssentiel is engineered to meet the evolving needs of professional users.Its compact footprint and refined design allow seamless integration into a wide range of environments, from workstations and offices to retail, industrial and embedded applications.“KubbEssentiel is not a disruption — it is a natural evolution,” said Jean-Christophe AGOBERT. “We have refined, integrated and simplified to reach the essence of our vision: a perfectly balanced technological object.”Technical Specifications — KubbEssentiel- Processors: IntelCore™ Ultra 5 225H / Ultra 7 255H- Graphics: IntelArc™ 130T / 140T- Memory: 16GB DDR5 (expandable up to 96GB)- Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (optional 2.5” SATA)- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth5.4 / 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet- Ports: USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C (front), HDMI™, RJ45, audio- Display: Up to 4 displays- OS: Windows 11 Pro or no OS- Form factor: Compact cube (~12 x 12 x 12 cm)AvailabilityKubbEssentiel is available now through Kubbdistribution channels, with multiple configurations tailored to professional and advanced use cases.Available finishes include White, Blue, Graphite and a Limited Edition Bronze.About KubbFounded in 2002 in Toulouse, France, Kubbembodies a singular vision of computing—where technology becomes an object of design, and performance is expressed through form.Unveiled in 2014, the Kubbcube introduced a new approach to computing: a compact, architectural system designed to integrate seamlessly into its environment.Today, Kubbdevelops high-performance systems that combine proprietary engineering, minimalist design and carefully selected components from leading partners such as Inteland AMD.Kubbis more than a computer—it is a design-driven vision of technology where elegance, integration and performance become one.

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