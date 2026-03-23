Public invited to weigh in on safety improvements on SR 3 in Shelton

SHELTON – The community is invited to provide input on planned safety improvements for a section of State Route 3 in Shelton in an online open house. The online open house is available from Monday, March 23 through Monday, April 6.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning improvements to SR 3 from Craig Road to Arcadia Road. The improvements include roundabouts at Craig Road, Mill Creek Road and Arcadia Road. A center median from Craig Road to Arcadia Road also encourages safe speeds and restricts left turns.

Roundabouts reduce fatal and serious injury collisions by promoting lower vehicle speeds and reducing conflict points at intersections. Roundabout designs also reduce fatal crashes by 90 percent and serious injury crashes by 75 percent, according to the Federal Highway Administration. The curved roads and one-way travel around the roundabout eliminate the possibility of "T-bone" and head-on collisions.

WSDOT is also looking at Complete Streets improvements to improve access and safety for all travelers, such as bike lanes, new sidewalks and a shared-use path.

The pre-design team will use online open house feedback to help design the overall project.

SR 3 Craig Road to Arcadia Road Pre-design online open house

When: Monday, March 23 to Monday, April 6

Where: https://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-3-craig-road-to-arcadia-road-pre-design

Details: Information about the roundabout design is available online 24/7 for people to visit and leave comments whenever best fits their schedule through Monday, April 6.

Free internet access

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house/meeting:

Shelton Timberland Library – 710 West Alder Street, Shelton, WA

West Olympia Timberland Library – 625 Black Lake Boulevard SW, Olympia, WA

Pre-design work on this project is expected to be complete by June 2026. Then the project will move into the design phase.