Fright Night Aftermath

Tom Holland has released a new novel based on his original 1985 vampire classic 'Fright Night'. The new continues the story from where the film ended.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Holland Returns to ‘Fright Night’ Universe With New Novel ‘Aftermath’ (EXCLUSIVE)Veteran horror filmmaker Tom Holland, the writer-director behind the 1985 cult classic Fright Night, is revisiting his signature vampire universe with a new novel, Fright Night: Aftermath, a direct follow-up to his earlier book Fright Night: Origins.Holland co-wrote the project with A. Jack Ulrich, continuing a story that has remained a fan favorite for more than four decades. The new installment is positioned as a “true sequel,” picking up immediately after the events of the original film and following Charley Brewster, Peter Vincent and Amy Peterson as they confront the lingering consequences of their battle with vampire Jerry Dandrige.“I’ve always wanted to continue the story I started with Fright Night,” Holland said. “I tried for years to bring it back to the screen, but it never came together. Eventually, I realized the story could still live on in another form.”The novel opens in the aftermath of Dandrige’s demise, with the central trio trapped in the vampire’s basement as a new threat begins to emerge—one tied to the destruction of the ancient bloodsucker.Ulrich said the goal was to preserve the tone and character dynamics that made the original film a genre staple. “It feels like a natural continuation,” he said. “We wanted fans to feel like they were stepping right back into that world.”Originally released in 1985, Fright Night has endured as one of the defining vampire films of its era, spawning sequels, remakes, and a devoted global fanbase.Fright Night Aftermath is now available on:Autographed copies available on:For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:Jack UlrichHolland House Entertainmentjackulrich@hotmail.com

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