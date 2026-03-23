Kiwitaxi Expands 'Women Driving Women' to Paris

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiwitaxi announces the expansion of its "Women Driving Women" option to Paris, joining five pilot cities — Tokyo, Rome, Brussels, Rio de Janeiro, and Malaga. The feature lets women passengers choose a woman driver for their airport transfer at no extra charge.The expansion reflects a clear market demand. According to Forbes, women make 80% of all travel decisions globally, and research from Boston Consulting Group shows women contribute to 70% of overall travel spending worldwide. With 45% of women expressing interest in traveling alone in 2025 — 8% higher than in 2024 — the demand for choice-driven, women-centred services is only growing.As part of its commitment to fem-led communities, Kiwitaxi has partnered with NomadHer, a platform for women digital nomads and independent travelers. The partnership supports women on the move while expanding opportunities for women drivers across the Kiwitaxi network."As a woman myself, I understand what it means to want options," says Marie Borisova, Kiwitaxi's CEO . "Every transfer we offer is built on care, comfort, and safety — that's our standard across the board. 'Women Driving Women' is about breadth of choice. Being able to select a woman driver is a natural extension of the experience we offer, not an exception to it. And at the same time, we're creating real opportunities for women drivers in our network."The program will continue to grow, with new cities selected based on booking trends and passenger feedback.About KiwitaxiKiwitaxi is a global airport transfer service operating in more than 100 countries. The platform connects travelers with licensed transportation providers and offers fixed-price transfers, chauffeur services, and private travel experiences worldwide.

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