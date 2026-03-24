Riverview Firm Now Accepting Clients for Outsourced Accounting and Fractional CFO Services

The Enterprise Management Group (EMG) — Riverview, Florida CPA firm offering bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll, and fractional CFO services for small businesses and nonprofits across the Tampa Bay area.

The Enterprise Management Group, a CPA-led firm in Riverview, FL, is accepting new small business and nonprofit clients across the greater Tampa Bay area.

Small business owners wear a lot of hats, and the financial side is usually the one they are least comfortable with and most likely to put off. We take that off their plate entirely.” — Miguel Zavaleta

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Management Group (EMG), a CPA-led accounting firm based in Riverview, Florida, is now accepting new clients for bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll, and financial advisory services. The firm serves small businesses and nonprofit organizations across Riverview, the South Shore, and the greater Tampa Bay area.EMG provides outsourced accounting and fractional CFO services designed for owner-operated businesses that need professional financial support but do not have the volume or budget to justify a full-time accounting department. Monthly bookkeeping engagements begin at $200, with pricing based on expense volume and business complexity. All recurring services operate on a flat monthly rate with no hourly billing.The firm is led by Miguel Zavaleta, CPA, who has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, tax, and financial management. Prior to founding EMG, Zavaleta served as Vice President of Finance for an international nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., where he oversaw accounting operations, budgeting, cash flow management, and financial reporting across 65 countries. Natalya Burlakova supports the firm's accounting operations and client coordination, and Steve Connett, CPA, brings over 35 years of tax preparation and advisory experience serving individuals and businesses in the Tampa Bay area. Small business bookkeeping represents the core of the firm's service offering. Each month, EMG reconciles bank and credit card accounts, categorizes transactions, and delivers financial statements including a profit and loss report and balance sheet. The firm also prepares business and individual tax returns, handles payroll processing and quarterly filings, manages sales tax submissions, and files 1099s at year-end.For businesses that require deeper financial guidance, EMG offers fractional CFO support. This includes cash flow forecasting, budgeting, construction job costing, and strategic financial planning. The service is structured to give small business owners access to the kind of financial oversight typically available only to larger organizations, delivered on a part-time or as-needed basis.The trend toward outsourced financial services has accelerated in recent years, particularly among businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Many small business owners handle their own bookkeeping and tax compliance out of necessity rather than preference, often at the expense of accuracy and time that could be spent on revenue-generating activities. Industry data consistently shows that businesses with clean, current financial records make better operational decisions and pay less at tax time because their preparers spend less time reconstructing or correcting the books."Most of the business owners we work with are not coming to us because they want to talk about accounting. They are coming because something isn't working," said Miguel Zavaleta, CPA, Founder of The Enterprise Management Group. "The books are behind, tax deadlines are approaching with nothing organized, or they are growing and realize they cannot keep managing the finances themselves. That is exactly where we step in."EMG works with clients in a range of industries, including construction and contracting trades such as roofing, HVAC, electrical, remodeling, landscaping, and pool servicing. The firm also serves real estate professionals, gas stations, car washes, medical and dental practices, restaurants, retail businesses, franchises, and other closely held service companies. Nonprofit organizations represent another area of focus, drawing on the team's background in fund accounting, financial reporting, and compliance.As a Tampa area accounting firm , EMG operates primarily through remote engagement using phone calls, video meetings, and a secure client portal for document exchange. In-person meetings are available by appointment for businesses in the local area. New clients typically begin service within one week. For businesses with a backlog of unreconciled records, EMG offers catch-up bookkeeping to bring everything current before transitioning to ongoing monthly service.Zavaleta holds a degree in Accounting and is a licensed CPA in both Florida and Virginia. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The firm's combined team experience exceeds 55 years in accounting, tax, and financial management.Businesses interested in learning more or requesting a quote can contact The Enterprise Management Group through the firm's website or by phone. The firm responds to all inquiries within one business day.

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