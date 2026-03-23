UnitaScan Launches 50-Second Health Monitoring Technology for the Workplace

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unita, a division of enhancedcare Inc. specializing in employee benefits innovation, announced the full commercial launch of UnitaScan, a breakthrough AI-powered health monitoring platform that enables employees to capture critical health biomarkers in under 50 seconds using only their smartphone camera.The Challenge: Health Data Gaps in the WorkplaceAmerican employers face a significant challenge: while offering benefits packages, they often lack real-time visibility into workforce health trends that could prevent costly claims and improve employee wellbeing. Traditional health screenings require expensive equipment, invasive procedures, and scheduled appointments that reduce participation rates and delay interventions.The Solution: Instant Health Insights Without the Clinical SettingUnitaScan transforms any smartphone into a sophisticated health monitoring device, delivering rapid measurements of vital signs, biometrics, and wellness indicators—all without a single drop of blood. The technology leverages advanced AI and remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) to analyze light reflecting from the user's face during a brief video scan."We're solving a critical problem for employers," said Christ Bernardine, President "UnitaScan gives business leaders the ability to offer proactive health monitoring that employees actually use. No more waiting for annual physicals to discover preventable health risks."Comprehensive Health Monitoring in Your PocketUnitaScan captures an extensive array of health indicators including:Heart Rate and Blood PressureBreathing Rate and Heart Rate VariabilityMental Stress LevelsDiabetes Risk and A1C estimatesHypertension RiskHemoglobin levelsOverall Wellness ScoreWith accuracy within clinical margins for blood pressure readings and validated performance across diverse populations, UnitaScan delivers reliable insights that meet rigorous medical standards.Built for the Modern WorkforceThe platform addresses key concerns for both employers and employees:Zero Equipment Costs: No wearables, cuffs, or specialized hardware required—just the smartphone employees already carry.Immediate Results: Complete health snapshot delivered in 50 seconds, removing barriers to participation.Accessible Anywhere: Remote workers, field teams, and office employees can all participate equally.Early Detection: Identifies emerging health risks before they become costly medical claims.Why Employers Are Adopting UnitaScanForward-thinking organizations are integrating UnitaScan into their wellness programs to:Reduce Healthcare Costs: Early identification of hypertension, diabetes risk, and other conditions prevents expensive downstream claims.Improve Engagement: The simplicity and speed of UnitaScan dramatically increases wellness program participation rates.Support Mental Health: Real-time stress monitoring helps employers identify and address workplace stressors proactively.Demonstrate Care: Offering cutting-edge health technology signals genuine investment in employee wellbeing.Make Data-Driven Decisions: Aggregated, anonymized health trends inform benefit strategy and workplace initiatives.Who Should Consider UnitaScanUnitaScan is ideal for:Small-to-large employers seeking to enhance wellness program offeringsSelf-insured companies looking to control healthcare costs through preventionOrganizations with distributed or remote workforcesBenefits brokers and consultants seeking innovative solutions for clientsHR leaders committed to employee health equity and accessibilityAvailabilityUnitaScan is available now as a standalone platform or as an integrated component of Unita's comprehensive wellness and benefits programs.Flex Shield x UnitaScan: Provide benefit program to employees without reduction to their take home payUnitaScan is a core component of Unita's Flex Shield program, a fully insured benefit and approved in 45 states. Flex Shield uniquely combines hospital indemnity and GAP coverage with integrated wellness services—including UnitaScan health monitoring and access to dedicated health coaches and licensed counselors. When employees engage in monthly coaching and wellness activities including UnitaScan health checks, they receive direct indemnity payments that help offset premium costs. This innovative integration makes preventive health monitoring not just accessible, but financially rewarding for employees while driving measurable health improvements that reduce long-term healthcare costs for employers. Flex Shield participants gain monthly access to UnitaScan's health monitoring capabilities as part of their comprehensive coverage.About UnitaUnita, a division of enhancedcareMD, specializes in innovative employee benefits solutions that bridge the gap between traditional insurance products and modern wellness technology. Serving brokers, carriers, and employers nationwide, Unita combines technology platforms, voluntary benefits, and wellness program administration to create comprehensive, accessible health solutions for today's workforce.For more information about UnitaScan or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.unita.care/scan or contact

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