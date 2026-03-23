Netsweeper Joins Age Verification Providers Association to Advance Privacy-Focused Online Safety

Reinforcing its commitment to online safety, Netsweeper advances privacy-first age assurance to support safer digital experiences worldwide.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netsweeper has announced it recently joined the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) , the global trade body representing companies that provide privacy-preserving age assurance technologies.The AVPA works to promote standards, best practices, and regulatory alignment for age verification, age estimation, and age-inference technologies used to protect users online—particularly children and young people. Founded in 2018, the association brings together organizations across the digital ecosystem to help regulators, platforms, and service providers implement effective age-assurance solutions.As governments around the world introduce stronger online safety regulations and age-appropriate design requirements, Netsweeper’s participation in the AVPA reinforces its commitment to supporting responsible internet use and protecting users from harmful or age-restricted content.“Online safety requires collaboration across industry, regulators, and technology providers,” said Perry Roach, CEO at Netsweeper. “Joining the Age Verification Providers Association strengthens our ability to contribute to global conversations around privacy-preserving age assurance and to support policies and technologies that help create safer digital environments.”The AVPA advocates for effective, standards-based approaches to age assurance that allow organizations to confirm a user’s age without unnecessarily collecting or storing personal identity data. The association also works with policymakers and regulators worldwide to develop frameworks that balance online safety, privacy, and digital rights.Netsweeper’s technology is widely used by service providers, educational institutions, and governments to help safeguard online users through advanced content classification and filtering. Through its membership in AVPA, Netsweeper will contribute to industry collaboration focused on protecting minors online while maintaining strong privacy protections.About NetsweeperNetsweeper is a global provider of internet content classification and filtering solutions that help organizations create safer online environments. Its AI-driven technology enables governments, ISPs, schools, and enterprises to identify and reduce harmful or illegal content at scale while supporting compliance with regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.netsweeper.com About the Age Verification Providers AssociationThe Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) is a not-for-profit global trade association representing providers of age assurance technology, including age verification and age estimation solutions. The organization works to promote privacy-protecting standards and best practices while supporting regulators and industry in implementing effective age checks online.

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