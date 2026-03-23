Ghost City: The Podcast Joins Pennhurst’s Paracon & Oddities Expo 2026 as Official Media Partner

Ghost City: The Podcast has been named a media partner for the Paracon & Oddities Expo 2026, taking place May 16–17, 2026.

Paracon at Pennhurst is one of the most exciting paranormal gatherings on the East Coast, and I’m thrilled that the Ghost City Podcast is part of it.” — Tim Nealon

SPRING CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghost City Tours is proud to announce that the Ghost City: The Podcast has been named a media partner for the Paracon & Oddities Expo 2026, taking place May 16–17, 2026 at the historic Pennhurst State School and Hospital in Spring City, PA.

As part of this partnership, the Ghost City Podcast will feature exclusive interviews with Paracon’s special guest speakers, investigators, and personalities in the months leading up to the event. These dedicated podcast episodes will give listeners an inside look at the stories, research, and experiences of some of the most recognized names in the paranormal field while building excitement for the convention.

Tim Nealon, host of the Ghost City Podcast, will serve as the host of the Celebrity Q&A and Meet & Greet, where fans will have the opportunity to hear directly from some of the most well-known personalities in paranormal television. The panel will feature appearances from teams and investigators including Ghost Hunters, Project Fear, Nick Groff and Tessa Groff, as well as the Ghost Brothers, among other special guests.

“Paracon at Pennhurst is one of the most exciting paranormal gatherings on the East Coast, and I’m thrilled that the Ghost City Podcast is part of it,” said Tim Nealon, CEO and host of the Ghost City Podcast. “Not only will we be highlighting some incredible guests on the podcast leading up to the event, but I’m especially excited to host the Celebrity Q&A and Meet & Greet. It’s a rare chance for fans to hear directly from the investigators and personalities they’ve watched for years, all in one of the most legendary paranormal locations in the country.”

The Paracon & Oddities Expo 2026 is the largest paranormal convention on the East Coast, bringing together enthusiasts, investigators, and curious minds for a two-day Paranormal Enthusiast & Oddities Expo. Hosted on the legendary grounds of Pennhurst State School and Hospital, the event will feature paranormal vendors, psychics, historical tours, celebrity panels, and paranormal investigations of the famously active location.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the most recognized personalities in the paranormal world, including Jason Hawes, Nick Groff, Tessa Groff, Katrina Weidman, Patti Negri, Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and Kelsi Davies, along with teams from Ghost Hunters, Project Fear, Kindred Spirits, and the Ghost Brothers.

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Tickets can be purchased at the Pennhurst website.

More details about Paracon & Oddities Expo 2026 and upcoming Ghost City Podcast guest interviews will be announced in the coming months.

Media Contact:

Charissa Lauren

Director of PR & Brand Visibility

Ghost City Podcast

Ghost City Tours

E: charissa@ghostcitytours.com

P: (412)565-9838

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