SHERWIN-WILLIAMS KENTUCKY EXPANSION DOUBLES COIL COATINGS PLANT CAPACITY - LEADS THE WAY FOR FUTURE INDUSTRY GROWTH

Sherwin-Williams has completed a major expansion of its Bowling Green, Kentucky coil coatings facility.

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, the leading manufacturer of coil and extrusion metal coatings in the world, today announced it completed a major expansion at its coil coatings manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, Ky., to align production of its popular products with an expected trajectory of positive growth in the metal roofing and construction markets.“Our Performance Coatings Group continues to invest in advanced technologies that support innovation and long-term partnerships,” said Karl Jorgenrud, President, Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group. “The Bowling Green expansion will strengthen our supply chain resilience and ensure our customers receive high-performance solutions without interruption.”The company significantly upgraded the 32-year-old facility with state-of-the-art technology, advanced automation, larger batch capabilities and expanded production capacity to meet accelerating demand in roofing, metal building and OEM manufacturer markets.The expansion adds a 60% overall increase from 2025 — and enables larger batch production. Sherwin-Williams says enhanced automation will also improve formulation accuracy, reduce any defects, increase consistency and strengthen the plant’s ability to meet lead-time commitments.“Industry experts predict demand increasing across roofing and siding markets and this expansion bolsters our ability to deliver our products in less than five days, which is advantageous to our many customers,” said Drew Waldroup, Vice President of Sales for the Sherwin-Williams. “Increased capacity and automation also enhance our reliability, provide greater operational flexibility and allow us to collaborate seamlessly with other Sherwin-Williams manufacturing sites nationwide.”The Bowling Green facility manufactures polyester coil coatings (PolyPREMIER™) designed for interior and moderate exterior applications such as lighting fixtures, appliances, garage and entry doors, and building products. These polyester systems deliver the toughness and flexibility required for reliable interior performance.For exterior environments, the plant produces siliconized modified polyester (SMP) coatings (WeatherXL™), which offer enhanced UV resistance, gloss retention, and long-term weatherability for metal roofing, siding, agricultural buildings, and industrial panels. The expansion strengthens Sherwin-Williams ability to scale production and support growing customer demand.Sherwin-Williams is a global leader in Coil and Extrusion Metal Coatings, serving coaters, roll formers, OEMs, and construction professionals worldwide with innovative, high-performance finishing technologies.For more information about the expansion visit:About Sherwin-Williams Coil CoatingsSherwin-Williams Coil Coatings delivers a full range of high-performance coatings in polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), silicone-modified polyester (SMP), and polyester formulas, designed to meet the most demanding environmental requirements while providing protection against weathering and pollution. The Coil Coatings Division is part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group, which supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for construction, industrial, packaging, and transportation markets in more than 120 countries in the world. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. For more information about Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, visit coil.sherwin.com.

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