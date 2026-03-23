Fintech entrepreneur Dr. Ozan Ozerk outlines how stablecoins are shaping the next phase of financial infrastructure

Fintech entrepreneur Dr Ozan Ozerk outlines how stablecoins are shaping the next phase of financial infrastructure

Stablecoins offer the possibility of near-instant settlement and continuous availability.” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech entrepreneur Dr Ozan Ozerk has shared his perspective on the growing role of stablecoins, highlighting how these digital assets are beginning to influence how financial institutions approach payments, settlement, and cross-border transactions.Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to underlying assets, most commonly major fiat currencies such as the US dollar or euro. Their structure combines relative price stability with blockchain-based settlement, enabling value to be transferred across networks with speed and consistency.Dr Ozerk explains that stablecoins were initially developed within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, where they served as a mechanism for facilitating trading activity. As the technology has matured, however, its relevance has expanded beyond crypto markets and into broader financial discussions.Financial institutions are increasingly exploring how stablecoins could help address longstanding inefficiencies in cross-border payments. Traditional systems often involve multiple intermediaries, fragmented processes and time delays, particularly when transactions span different jurisdictions. These factors can increase both operational complexity and cost.Blockchain-based settlement introduces a different model. Transactions can be recorded and verified across distributed networks, allowing transfers to be completed more directly between participants. This has prompted banks and fintech companies to consider how stablecoins might complement existing payment infrastructure.Dr Ozerk notes that stablecoins are also attracting attention because of their ability to operate continuously. Unlike traditional banking systems, which are limited by working hours and regional constraints, blockchain networks allow transactions to be processed at any time. This capability is particularly relevant in a global economy where financial activity increasingly spans time zones.At the same time, regulators are examining how stablecoins should be incorporated into existing financial systems. Policymakers are focusing on areas such as reserve management, transparency, and risk controls to ensure that stablecoins can function reliably while maintaining financial stability.According to Dr Ozerk, regulatory clarity will be a defining factor in the development of stablecoins in the coming years. Clear frameworks could enable institutions to adopt new technologies with greater confidence, while ensuring appropriate oversight of stablecoin issuance and operations.He also highlights the importance of coordination between industry participants and regulators. Establishing common standards for the issuance and management of stablecoins could support their integration into the broader financial ecosystem.Rather than replacing traditional financial institutions, Dr Ozerk suggests that stablecoins may become an additional layer within the global payments landscape, offering new ways to move value more efficiently between markets.About Dr. Ozan OzerkDr. Ozan Ozerk is a fintech entrepreneur and the founder of several financial institutions and technology companies operating across Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. His ventures span banking, electronic money, payments infrastructure and digital assets, including OpenPayd European Merchant Bank and MSB.us . Ozerk writes regularly on financial innovation, payments and the future of banking.

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