IAMTech Launches, Free Publicly Available, Energy Impact Tracker to Support Industry During Middle East Conflict

Real-time production loss mapping made freely available as regional energy infrastructure faces unprecedented disruption

Real-time production loss mapping made freely available as regional energy infrastructure faces unprecedented disruption

At a time when energy security is at the forefront of global concern, we felt it was important to make this resource available to the whole industry at no cost.” — Ross Coulman

MIDDLESBROUGH, TEESSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAMTech, developers of industrial asset management software, today announced the free public availability of its Middle East Energy Conflict Tracker — an interactive map providing up-to-date visibility of energy production losses across the region resulting from the ongoing conflict.With attacks on critical energy infrastructure now affecting refineries, LNG terminals, gas fields and export hubs across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Israel and Bahrain, the global energy industry faces a rapidly evolving operational and commercial landscape. IAMTech has made its conflict impact tracking tool freely accessible to operators, traders, governments and analysts who need timely situational awareness during this critical period.The platform maps confirmed incidents at energy facilities across the region, providing production loss estimates by country and asset type, displayed in both absolute and relative terms. Current data indicates over 4.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day of production capacity has been disrupted across the region.Ross Coulman, Managing Director at IAMTech, said: "At a time when energy security is at the forefront of global concern, we felt it was important to make this resource available to the whole industry at no cost. Our researchers are monitoring developments continuously and updating the platform as new incidents are confirmed. We hope it provides a useful reference point for everyone working to understand and respond to the impact of this conflict on regional energy supply."The public tracker is available at https://www.hazardsentinel.info/public-map and requires no registration or login.About IAMTechIAMTech, founded in 1973, has transformed from its origins as industrial plant model makers into a global leader in industrial software. Catering to sectors such as Oil & Gas, Offshore, Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceutical, EPC, Manufacturing, and Power, IAMTech delivers a comprehensive suite of software solutions. These include STO Software,Permit & Isolation Software, and Bespoke Software Development. Through years of dedication, the company has distinguished itself by fostering innovation, industry collaboration, and a commitment to community and talent development. IAMTech's global influence is further solidified by its adaptability and enduring success, serving clients worldwide and supporting industries in achieving operational excellence.Media Contact Ross Coulman IAMTech ross@iamtech.com +44(0)1642955350 www.iamtech.com

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