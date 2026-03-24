UFC Veteran, Jiu-Jitsu Champ Alberto Crane's Memoir Details Life of High-Stakes Competition & Multiple Sclerosis Battle

"All In: Lessons On and Off the Mat" Explores the Resilience Required to Transition from the Octagon to a Global Mission of Empowering Others

I gave everything I had, I did my best, and I helped others around me be their best. This book is a testament to the fact that failures build character and teach you to never give up on yourself. ” — Alberto Crane

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFC veteran and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Alberto Crane released his highly anticipated new memoir today, " All In: Lessons On and Off the Mat " (Morgan James Publishing), which chronicles a life of fierce competition, personal triumphs, and a devastating multiple sclerosis diagnosis that reshaped everything he thought he knew about strength and resilience.From his early training days in Santa Fe, New Mexico to the global spotlight of the UFC, Crane takes readers inside the intense world of elite martial arts, the highs and lows of professional fighting, and the profound personal challenges that tested his body, mind, and spirit. With candor and courage, he shares lessons learned both on and off the mat - lessons about perseverance, adaptability, and the true meaning of fighting for your life.The heart of the book lies in Crane’s transition from the octagon to a more personal arena. In 2011, at the height of his career, he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a condition that threatened his physical capabilities and his future in martial arts. Rather than retreating, Crane utilized the same mental toughness he honed on the mats to navigate his health, discovering recovery through specialized movement protocols and the TACFIT system.“I learned to never give up on people, and sometimes, people just need a second chance ,” says Alberto Crane. “I want people to know that I gave everything I had, I did my best, and I helped others around me be their best. This book is a testament to the fact that failures build character and teach you to never give up on yourself.”The memoir is co-authored by Mexhele Deuxlemarr, who first encountered Crane when her son began training at his academy in 2011. Through years of interviews , Deuxlemarr captures the evolution of a man who moved from chasing gold medals to finding happiness in presence and community.“This book is a testament to Alberto’s life's work, narrated from the perspective of a watchful observer and a grateful mother,” says Deuxlemarr. “My intention in sharing his story is to help readers learn more about themselves through his lessons in adaptability, resilience, and mental toughness. It is a story of how one man’s leadership can ignite the strength in others.”"All In: Lessons On and Off the Mat" serves as both a historical account of early Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in America and a blueprint for overcoming extreme obstacles. Today, Crane continues to lead his Legacy academies in California and serves as a leader within TACFIT, proving that a diagnosis was not an end, but a catalyst for a new mission.TITLE: All In: Lessons On and Off the MatAUTHOR: Alberto Crane with Mexhele DeuxlemarrPUBLISHER: Morgan James PublishingRELEASE DATE: March 24, 2026About the Authors:Alberto Crane is a world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a pioneer in American MMA, and the owner of Legacy Jiu-Jitsu and TACFIT. He is a father, mentor, and advocate for human optimization.Mexhele Deuxlemarr is an author and blogger who has spent over five years documenting Crane’s life and philosophy to inspire readers to pursue their own paths with conviction.###

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