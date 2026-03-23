Dr. Kim Windschauer, Licensed Acupuncture Physician & Founder Of Acupuncture West Florida Featured In Influential Women

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Neuropuncture Through Clinical Precision and Neuroscience-Based CareDr. Kim Windschauer is a Licensed Acupuncture Physician, Certified Neuropuncturist, and Founder of Acupuncture of West Florida, where she focuses on pain management, neuropathy, autonomic dysfunction, and complex clinical cases. She serves patients across Clearwater, Tampa, and St. Petersburg using a structured, neuroscience-based approach to care.A native Floridian, wife of nearly 40 years, and mother of nine, Dr. Windschauer is recognized for her disciplined, patient-centered approach and is being celebrated for her work in advancing neurologically driven acupuncture care.Dr. Windschauer integrates Traditional Chinese Medicine with modern neurophysiology, applying targeted treatment strategies designed to improve nerve function, circulation, and systemic regulation. She utilizes acupuncture, electro-acupuncture, and neuromodulation techniques to address dysfunction at the level of the nervous system. Each case is approached with precision, empathy, and a commitment to individualized care, with treatment plans guided by clearly defined clinical objectives.Dr. Windschauer completed her graduate and post-graduate work at the University of South Florida and East West College of Natural Medicine, establishing the clinical foundation that informs her current work in neuropuncture and integrative care. She remains actively engaged in continuing education, consistently refining her clinical approach. Her commitment to knowledge and mastery ensures her patients benefit from both depth of understanding and ongoing innovation in clinical practice.Her clinical and operational philosophy is grounded in the following principles:Clarity of Purpose: Every treatment is tied to a defined clinical objectiveDepth of Understanding: Focus on underlying mechanisms rather than surface-level symptomsComfort with Responsibility: Dr. Windschauer does not outsource accountability, fostering trust with colleagues, patients, and collaboratorsHigh Standards: Consistent execution with attention to detail and patient careContinuous Refinement: Ongoing evaluation and improvement of protocols and systemsDr. Windschauer believes that true success emerges at the intersection of clarity of purpose and an unrelenting desire to understand. She credits some of her most formative guidance to the principle: Do – Define – Empower. By perfecting skills into reproducible systems, she builds structures that outlive individual effort.Her advice to young women entering her field is equally deliberate: if you are the best in the room, build a bigger room. Educate, certify, refine, and focus on creating opportunities that elevate outcomes—never chase titles, but rather build infrastructure that endures.According to Dr. Windschauer, the greatest challenge—and opportunity—in acupuncture lies in language. While practitioners achieve advanced clinical results, the field continues to struggle to communicate why it works in standardized medical terms, scale replicable practices, and integrate effectively with other medical disciplines.Neuropuncture operates at the intersection of neurology, endocrinology, immunology, pain management, and reproductive medicine, yet no single discipline claims ownership. Her work is focused on defining this space by establishing explicit clinical frameworks, enhancing communication with medical providers, and developing clinic models that are teachable, trusted, and scalable. She envisions a future where acupuncture evolves from a craft into a clinically reproducible medical application, elevated by research, precision, and structure.Dr. Windschauer’s core values underpin both her professional and personal life:Integrity of Signal: Prioritizing truth over convenience and understanding why something worksStewardship: Responsibility beyond oneself, ensuring patient care, knowledge, and systems endurePrecision and Compassion: Pairing rigor with warmth, structure with connectionMastery Through Understanding: Competence over titles, systems comprehension over shortcutsAutonomy with Accountability: Freedom guided by ethical structure and standardsLegacy: Investing in work that endures, creating lasting impact beyond individual presenceThrough her leadership at Acupuncture of West Florida, Dr. Kim Windschauer continues to advance the field of acupuncture while redefining how neurologically driven care is delivered—giving patients a clear path to reset, rebalance, and reclaim their lives.Learn MoreDr. Kim WindschauerAbout Influential WomenInfluential Women is a platform that highlights women across industries who are building, leading, and contributing in meaningful ways. It provides a space for professional visibility, shared insights, and leadership development.

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