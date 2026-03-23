505 SOUTHWESTERN® EXPANDS HATCH VALLEY GREEN CHILE LINE WITH NEW 4-OZ. CANS AND CRAFT SALSAS

Credit: Insignia International Credit: Insignia International Credit: Insignia International

New 4-oz. Hatch Valley green chile cans and fruit-forward salsas launch this April to meet rising consumer demand for smoky flavor profiles and convenience

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American consumers are gravitating toward bolder flavors and foods that fit fast-paced lifestyles. Denver-based Insignia International is responding by launching three new products across its 505 Southwestern® brand.

The launches include a new 4-ounce aluminum can format for 505 Southwestern®’s iconic flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile and two craft salsa extensions built around some of the fastest-growing flavor trends in the category. The products will begin rolling out to retailers in April, starting with Walmart and expanding nationally.

505 Southwestern®, the largest jarred green chile brand in the U.S. and the world’s leading flame-roaster of Hatch Valley peppers, built its reputation on one simple product: authentic flame-roasted Hatch green chile. This spring, the brand is expanding with three new products inspired by the flavors consumers are craving most.

“We’re watching American tastes evolve in real time,” said CEO Jason Parasco. “Consumers want bigger flavor, better ingredients, and foods that fit into busy lives. Our job is to stay ahead of that curve. These launches are part of a larger strategy to take the flavors of the Southwest and Mexico that people love and make them accessible to households across the country.”



Trend: Convenience Without Compromise – The 4-Oz. Aluminum Can

Smaller households, meal-prep culture, and the rise of ingredient-forward cooking have created surging demand for smaller, more versatile pantry formats. The canned green chile segment alone represents more than $100 million in annual sales, a market where 505 Southwestern, sold exclusively in 16-ounce jars and 32-ounce jars, has been unable to compete. Until now.

The new 4-ounce aluminum can delivers the exact same flame-roasted Hatch green chile formula found in the brand's flagship jar in a compact, accessible format at a lower price point. The cans are expected to arrive in over 650 Walmart stores beginning in April. The brand has set a target of capturing at least 25 percent market share within the canned Hatch Valley chile segment.



Trend: Fruit-Forward Flavors – Chipotle Peach Salsa

Fruit-forward salsas have quietly become a category force. The new Chipotle Peach Salsa leads with peach as its number-one ingredient, a deliberate formulation choice that sets it apart from competitors. Non-GMO certified with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, it closes with the brand's irreplaceable signature: a flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile finish.



Trend: The Rise of Smoke – Smoky Roja Salsa

Smoky Roja is 505 Southwestern's answer to rising taqueria-inspired trends: a tomatillo-based salsa layered with Hatch Valley green chile and a carefully selected blend of additional peppers that builds a deep, complex smokiness. Non-GMO certified and crafted to clean-label standards, it is designed to bring a new dimension of heat to the brand's lineup.



The Bigger Picture: Building Mega-Brands

For 505 Southwestern, the long-term roadmap extends from its Hatch Valley green chile and salsa foundation into chips, seasonings, BBQ sauce, and other adjacent categories – always with flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile peppers at the center.

"We prioritize being first to market, or, if we choose to wait, the fastest follower, on every trend worth chasing," Parasco said. "But always on our terms, with our ingredients, at our standard. That discipline is what turns a regional brand into a national one."

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About Insignia International

Insignia International is a privately held, diversified food company forging the new frontier of flavor in Hispanic and Southwestern cuisine. With leadership positions in Hatch Valley green chile, salsas, fresh dips, tortillas, tortilla chips, and frozen Mexican handhelds, Insignia is known for bold, authentic brands that reach millions of consumers each year across retail, club, and foodservice channels. Its growing portfolio includes 505 Southwestern®, the largest jarred green chile brand in the U.S.; Yucatan® Guacamole, a category leader in fresh squeezable guacamole in the U.S. and Canada; La Tortilla Factory®, one of the nation’s largest health-forward tortilla brands; and Lilly B’s®, TJ Farms®, and Hatch Kitchen®, recognized names in frozen snacks, burritos, and quesadillas. Insignia also owns Young Guns®, a leading foodservice brand for Hatch Valley green chile.

In addition to its branded business, Insignia is a trusted partner to retailers and food companies through its private label, brokerage, and logistics solutions, including freight and warehousing. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations and offices in New Mexico, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Kansas, and Mexico. Insignia International is the result of a buy-and-build strategy led by CREO Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm focused on food and food logistics investments.

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