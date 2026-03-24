DigiFlight's Dr. Jazma Parker Named to 2026 SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100

Dr. Jazma Parker Named to 2026 SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100

Defense Security Leader and Active Mentor Earns Spot Among Industry’s Most Influential Women

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigiFlight Inc. today announced that the Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Dr. Jazma Parker, Director of Security and Facility Security Officer, to the 2026 honoree list for the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 . Dr. Parker stands out among this year’s honorees with a rare combination of a combat-tested defense security leader who served on the frontlines of U.S. Army Aerospace Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) programs in the Middle East, a published academic author, and a dedicated mentor who is actively expanding the national security talent pipeline.The SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 initiative recognizes 100 women annually whose outstanding accomplishments are breaking barriers, redefining the faces of leadership, and showcasing the innovative contributions women bring to the security industry. This year’s selection process was notably competitive, reflecting the growing depth of talent across the field.“This year’s Power 100 selection process was extraordinarily competitive, which speaks volumes about the depth of talent across our industry. The women recognized on this list are leaders, innovators, mentors, and changemakers who are shaping the future of security every day,” said Candice Aragon, chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum, co-chair of the WISF IlluminateHER Subcommittee, and chief experience officer at PSA. “It was especially inspiring to see so many male allies nominate their female colleagues, demonstrating that advancing women in security is truly a shared commitment.”Dr. Parker brings 17 years of experience supporting Department of Defense national security programs and corporate industrial security operations. Her career began as a credentialed Contract Background Investigator with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management before she joined the FBI’s Security Division, Reinvestigations Unit, where she conducted reinvestigations for bureau and contract employees assigned to high-priority divisions, including the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate.From 2013 to 2019, Dr. Parker served in the Middle East supporting U.S. Department of Defense operations during Operations Enduring Freedom and Sentinel. As Chief of Security and Lead Intelligence Analyst, she oversaw security for four U.S. Army ISR programs, earning a reputation for sustaining mission integrity under extreme conditions.Dr. Parker’s influence extends beyond her operational and scholarly work. She devotes significant time to mentoring Assistant Facility Security Officers and early-career security professionals, encouraging them to pursue advanced degrees, professional certifications, and strategic skill development. Multiple professionals under her guidance have gone on to obtain advanced credentials, strengthening the national security workforce talent pipeline.“Being included among 99 other women who show up every day to protect what matters most, our nation’s data, systems, and secrets — is humbling beyond words. Each of them raises the bar for all of us, and I’m grateful to SIA and the Women in Security Forum for shining a light on their tireless commitment to safeguarding intellectual property and national security. I stand on the shoulders of this community,” Dr. Parker said.The 2026 Power 100 honorees will be recognized at a special invite-only breakfast on March 27 at ISC West 2026, held before the Day 3 Keynote event.About SIASIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,600 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members’ interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities, and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry’s top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.About DigiFlight, Inc.Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, Md., with a branch in Huntsville, Ala., DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight’s core strengths include Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. For more information, visit digiflight.com.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR Services

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