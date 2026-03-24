New Book “Hack the Corporate Learning Curve” Reveals the Unspoken Rules of Career Advancement

"Hack the Corporate Learning Curve: Strategic Personal Branding That Gets You Noticed—and Promoted," by Jissan Cherian, published by Entrepreneur® Books, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of "Hack the Corporate Learning Curve" by Jissan Cherian. Jissan Cherian, author of "Hack the Corporate Learning Curve: Strategic Personal Branding That Gets You Noticed—and Promoted."

Jissan Cherian’s "Hack the Corporate Learning Curve" shows professionals how strategic personal branding can accelerate career growth and visibility.

Your career isn’t just something you navigate — it’s something you design.” — Jissan Cherian, author of "Hack the Corporate Learning Curve"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing executive, leadership coach, and entrepreneur Jissan Cherian offers a practical guide to navigating modern corporate careers in his new book, " Hack the Corporate Learning Curve : Strategic Personal Branding That Gets You Noticed—and Promoted." Published by EntrepreneurBooks, the book is now available through major book retailers.Drawing on more than two decades of experience across the United States, Southeast Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe, Cherian shares insights from a career shaped by learning how to advance while adapting to changing cultural norms and expectations.In "Hack the Corporate Learning Curve," Cherian explains that professional advancement is not driven by performance alone. Success in today’s workplace often depends on understanding the unwritten expectations that shape visibility, influence, and leadership potential.Through a framework he calls the “Five Personas of Personal Branding,” Cherian outlines how professionals can strategically develop their reputation and impact as their careers evolve. The book examines stages ranging from building early credibility in a new role to becoming an established leader and, ultimately, transitioning into entrepreneurship.“Too many professionals work hard and deliver results but still feel invisible within their organizations,” Cherian writes. “This book is about understanding the dynamics that shape recognition and advancement — and learning how to position yourself intentionally at every stage of your career.”Throughout the book, Cherian combines career lessons with actionable strategies that readers can immediately apply in the workplace. Topics include building internal visibility, strengthening professional networks, developing leadership credibility, and communicating a clear personal brand.More than a traditional career guide, "Hack the Corporate Learning Curve" reframes professional growth as an ongoing branding exercise. Cherian encourages readers to approach their careers with the same discipline companies apply to building market-leading brands.Blending personal stories from global assignments with practical workplace insights, the book provides a roadmap for professionals seeking to gain recognition, grow into leadership roles, and take greater control of their career trajectory.Jissan Cherian is a marketing executive, leadership coach, and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of global experience across the United States, Southeast Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe. His work has been featured in Ad Age and The Wall Street Journal. Cherian has led growth strategies for major brands, including TUMS, Benefiber, and Voltaren, while managing multibillion-dollar portfolios at Haleon and GSK. A former leader at Deloitte and Microsoft, he now helps professionals and organizations develop leadership and personal brand strategies. He is the author of "Hack the Corporate Learning Curve," a guide to building visibility and advancing in today’s workplace. Cherian holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon and completed executive education at MIT Sloan.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

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