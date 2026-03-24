Ideas United and Bridgestone Golf Launch 'The Bridgestone Braintrust' Brand Campaign for New TOUR B Series

Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Fred Couples on set with Bridgestone Golf + Ideas United Fred Couples Behind the Scenes Bridgestone Golf Braintrust

New TV creative spotlights the people, data, and TOUR validation behind every Bridgestone ball

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideas United (iU), the Atlanta-based creative studio and production company, today announced the launch of a new brand campaign with Bridgestone Golf to support the debut of the latest TOUR B Series golf balls . Built on a simple, differentiating idea — “When you choose Bridgestone, you’re not buying a ball; you’re hiring a team” — the campaign positions Bridgestone not just as a ball manufacturer, but as a modern technology and innovation company.At the center of the work is “The Braintrust,” a cast of passionate product experts inspired by Bridgestone’s real team members and its roster of tour icons and endorsers, including Tiger Woods, Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Fred Couples, and more. The creative reframes what technology means in golf — not a buzzword or a logo, but an elite group of people obsessing over flight, spin, feel, and consistency — and bringing that advantage to serious players everywhere.“This campaign makes our promise tangible: when you play Bridgestone, you get the most innovative golf ball on the market and the team behind it — the people who engineer it, test it, and validate it at the highest level”, said David Vogrin, Director of Marketing for Bridgestone Golf.Where data + engineering + storytelling convergeThe campaign was designed to show how performance moves through a modern pipeline, from lab to tee box to culture. iU’s strategy and creative direction centers the people behind the product, translating deep technical credibility into clear, fan-ready storytelling that golfers can instantly understand and trust.iU led the TV creative and media strategy, delivering key creative work — including script development, storyboards, art direction, character development, on-set direction, and post-production direction — toward two: 30 TV spots that introduce “The Braintrust” concept.“Bridgestone is a technology and innovation company that happens to make golf balls,” said Michael Seminer, SVP of Partnerships at Ideas United. “When golfers see the TOUR B Series on the shelf, we want them to have an appreciation for how that world-class innovation actually works. In other words, we want our creative to highlight the TOUR B Series as a tool—and of course a fun one. Obviously, it helps when you get to work alongside some of the most iconic athletes in the world, too.”Early momentum at the PGA ShowBridgestone Golf launched the new TOUR B Series at the 2026 PGA Show, featuring the Braintrust TV spots and on-site activations with the lab coat–donning cast. The launch helped drive 20,000 pre-orders before the end of the exhibition, signaling strong demand ahead of broader rollout.The spots will continue to build momentum across social and broadcast, including circulation through endorsing golfers’ channels and TV placements throughout the 2026 TOUR season.---### About Ideas UnitedHomegrown in Atlanta, GA, Ideas United is a creative studio and production company that helps organizations solve complex challenges by telling stories that inspire belief, engagement, and action. Founded in a college dorm room in 2003, iU has grown from a collective of artists and innovators into a studio that collaborates alongside a global creative community.### About Bridgestone GolfBased in Covington, GA, Bridgestone Golf USA manufactures premium golf balls, clubs and accessories under the Bridgestone and Precept brands. The company started making golf balls in 1935 and today has more golf ball design patents than any other company. Beginning in 2006, Bridgestone revolutionized golf ball selection with its custom ball-fitting program, identifying a golfer’s ideal golf ball based on personal swing characteristics. Today, as the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, Bridgestone has conducted over four million fittings via a combination of live-fitting, online selection, OTTO Autonomous Ball Fitting, and its V-FIT Video Ball Fitting. The consumer data gathered from ball-fitting continues to inspire Bridgestone’s innovative new golf ball designs, yielding industry-leading performance products for the entire range of players, from recreational golfers to the best in the world. Bridgestone Golf is proudly represented on international professional tours by icons such as Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Matt Kuchar, Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, Jason Day, and Chris Gotterup. Bridgestone Golf USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bridgestone Sports Co. Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo. More information: bridgestonegolf.com.

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