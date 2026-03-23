Manhattan Book Group Announces Bronze Win for “Victory Driven” in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Victory Driven: Cadillac V-Series // Twenty Years of Velocity ” by Andrew Nussbaum, has been awarded Bronze in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact.About the Book:A complete history of Cadillac’s ultra-high-performance sub-brand.Published to coincide with the twentieth anniversary of the V-Series, Victory Driven explores the historical significance and triumph of the high-performance lineup. The V-Series, launched in 2004 by Cadillac, General Motors’s (GM) luxury flagship division, was conceived to challenge Germany’s long-revered and dominant special variants by welding the combined might of GM’s most advanced technologies in design, engineering, and racing prowess. Over the last twenty years, through the highest effort and with methodical execution, the V-Series has garnered world-class and world-beating status by offering some of the fastest, best-handling, and most dynamic road cars built. Victory Driven stands as the “first” and “only” chronicle of these awe-inspiring machines, examining the origins and evolution of every model in meticulous detail.About the Author:Andrew Nussbaum’s infatuation with cars began in childhood and has accelerated throughout his 55 years to near obsession levels. Viewing “Smokey and the Bandit” at six years old inducted him into the proud flock of the Pontiac Firebird faithful, where the Trans Am was his first internal combustion love. Coming of age during the 1980’s in Queens, NY, other American performance cars like the Corvette, Camaro, and Grand National filled his dreams with horsepower and his veins with octane. Andrew has owned and coveted several Pontiacs, including his lightly-modified 2002 WS6 Ram Air Trans Am that he has had since new.In 2008, he applied his lifelong automotive aspirations and expressive skills as a fledgling automotive journalist. He eventually found dream jobs, researching, writing, and photographing scores of short and long form articles for such magazines as: “High-Performance Pontiac,” “GM-High-Tech Performance,” GM-EFI.com, “LSX Magazine,” and StreetMuscleMagazine.com. Andrew is also a member of the Pontiac Oakland Club International (POCI) and has contributed numerous articles to its magazine, “Smoke Signals.”In 2018 he wrote “World War-V: A History of Cadillac’s V-Series Cars” for LSX Magazine.com. While toiling away on the story of these awesome American machines, a burning, patriotic fire ignited within him and fostered the epiphany for his first book, “Victory Driven: Cadillac’s V-Series // Twenty Years of Velocity,” a project that would take four years to complete.Andrew resides on Long Island with his wife Maria and son Luke.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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