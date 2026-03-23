Future of Health (FOH) Research Finds Healthcare Workforce Redesign Driving Measurable Gains in Care Delivery

Global analysis published in NEJM Catalyst shows how new roles and digital tools are transforming patient care across fourteen countries

FOH aims to serve as a north star for health institutions worldwide; this report provides healthcare executives with guidance on building a workforce ready for the challenges of the next decade” — Prof Eyal Zimlichman, Co-Chair, FOH

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future of Health (FOH) , a global community of senior health leaders shaping the future of health, today announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed study in NEJM Catalyst showing that rethinking how healthcare teams are structured, trained, and supported can deliver dramatic improvements in patient care and system performance. The paper, “Strategies to Ensure a Resilient Health Care Workforce: International Case Studies on Current and Emerging Health Professions” reveals how health systems across 14 countries are confronting rising workforce shortages, clinician burnout, and increasingly complex care needs, and how new roles, digital tools, and innovative workforce models are already producing measurable results.Authored by leading global healthcare executives from Cedars-Sinai, Nanyang Technological University, Sheba Medical Center, the Federation of American Hospitals, and other FOH member institutions, the report details how targeted workforce redesign is delivering tangible improvements in care delivery. The publication is part of FOH’s global research initiative, which brings together senior healthcare leaders each year to identify critical health system challenges and translate their insights into evidence-based policy and actionable recommendations for healthcare organizations worldwide.Dr. Jeffrey Golden, Director of the Burns and Allen Research Institute and the Vice Dean for Research and Graduate Education, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Leading Author of the Study, and FOH Member said: “From AI tools that free up thousands of clinician workdays to new professional roles that improve patient outcomes, this research shows that workforce redesign is already happening now and producing measurable, system-wide impact. As health systems confront accelerating technological change and workforce shortages, this research offers practical, evidence-based examples of how reimagining team structures and roles can directly improve patient care which can directly address the challenges facing health systems worldwide.”The findings demonstrate how digital transformation is reshaping care delivery, not only inside hospitals and clinics but across a far broader landscape of health services. Increasingly, care is provided through virtual platforms, remote monitoring technologies, and community-based interventions. These new modalities require health professionals with skill sets that go beyond traditional clinical training, including expertise in deploying digital platforms, interpreting data from connected devices, and coordinating care in diverse community settings. As a result, workforce development strategies must evolve to reflect this shift and ensure that care teams are prepared to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care wherever patients are.Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation, Transformation, and AI Officer and Founder of Director of ARC, Sheba Medical Center, Co-author of the Study, and Co-Chair of FOH, said: “The global workforce is under unprecedented strain, but this report shows that resilience is within reach. The Future of Health aims to serve as a north star for hospitals and health institutions worldwide; this report provides healthcare executives with guidance on building a workforce ready for the challenges of the next decade—by combining technology, redesigned roles, and new professions with the lived experience and insights of patients and communities.”At the OROT Collaborative in Montreal, for example, a machine learning scheduling tool boosted oncology processing speed by 10 percent, increased appointment volume by 7.5 percent, and enabled a 13 percent rise in treatments delivered over the course of a year. At Kaiser Permanente, the use of AI ambient scribes saved the equivalent of 1,794 clinician workdays annually, while Great Ormond Street Hospital in London reduced outpatient consultation times by 26 percent using similar tools. At Sheba Medical Center in Israel, a new ‘medical analyst’ role was created to transform electronic medical record data into real-time clinical insights, improving decision-making and patient outcomes.Prof. Ernst Kuipers, former Minister of Health of the Netherlands, Leading Author of the Study and FOH Member, said: “This research demonstrates that workforce redesign delivers results, from significant time savings to increased treatment capacity. Encouraging health professionals to work across traditional boundaries and integrate between disciplines, institutions, and regions, is paramount to achieving better patient outcomes. The most resilient health systems are those where collaboration and adaptability have become fundamental to how care is delivered.”The report emphasizes that building a resilient workforce will depend not only on adopting new technologies but also on fundamentally rethinking training, skills, and care delivery models. In addition to conventional clinical education, future health professionals will need to master capabilities that are rarely taught today, including how to use digital tools and artificial intelligence effectively, succeed in value-based care environments, and strengthen the “soft skills” that enhance the human dimension of care. With more care being delivered in homes and community settings, workers with expertise in those environments, from home health providers to community health navigators, are becoming increasingly essential to care teams.The research also highlights the critical role of patients and local communities in shaping the workforce of the future. By identifying gaps in care, exposing inefficiencies, and sharing lived experiences, they are helping leaders pinpoint opportunities for entirely new roles and professions that directly respond to unmet needs and improve patient outcomes. These insights are proving particularly valuable for health systems seeking to design care models that are both more responsive and more equitable.The NEJM Catalyst publication builds on consensus reached at FOH’s 2024 Global Summit in Cape Town, South Africa, where leaders from across the health ecosystem explored workforce transformation strategies. FOH’s ongoing research agenda translates international collaboration into actionable strategies for health systems worldwide.About the Future of Health (FOH)The Future of Health is a global community of nearly 60 senior leaders from health systems, academia, government, and industry, united by a shared vision to redesign health care for 2035 and beyond. Co-chaired by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman of Sheba Medical Center and Chip Kahn of the Federation of American Hospitals, FOH convenes hospital executives, policymakers, payers, and researchers to confront shared challenges and develop practical recommendations. Through annual summits, high-impact publications, and collaborative research, FOH transforms global consensus into policy, pilots, and measurable change, building more resilient, equitable, and innovative health systems worldwide. For more information, visit: https://foh.health/

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