LA TORTILLA FACTORY® UNVEILS HIGH-PROTEIN AND SOURDOUGH INNOVATIONS FOR THE REFRIGERATED AISLE

Building on its better-for-you legacy, the brand debuts gut-friendly options to meet growing demand for protein-packed and artisanal staples

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumers look for nutritional density and on-the-go options, Insignia International is introducing new products across its La Tortilla Factory® brand.

From protein-packed tortillas to artisan-inspired ingredients, American consumers are gravitating toward foods that fit fast-paced lifestyles. Denver-based Insignia International is responding by launching two new refrigerated tortilla products designed to meet rising demand for gut-healthy, high-protein, and convenient meal solutions.

“We’re watching American tastes evolve in real time,” said CEO Jason Parasco. “Consumers want bigger flavor, better ingredients, and foods that fit into busy lives. Our job is to stay ahead of that curve. These launches are part of a larger strategy to take the flavors of the Southwest and Mexico that people love and make them accessible to households across the country.”



La Tortilla Factory®: Where the Refrigerated Aisle Is Going

Today’s consumers want tortillas that deliver more – more protein, better ingredients, and great taste. La Tortilla Factory®, one of the nation’s leading better-for-you tortilla brands, is responding with two new refrigerated varieties: Protein and Sourdough.

The Protein tortilla meets the single largest functional demand reshaping the food industry today. High-protein has moved well beyond sports nutrition – it is now the default lens through which mainstream consumers evaluate every meal, every snack, and increasingly every ingredient.

The Sourdough tortilla taps into a distinct but equally durable consumer shift: fermented, gut-friendly foods with artisan credentials and a sense of craft that center-store tortillas have rarely offered.



The Big Picture: Building Mega-Brands for a National Audience

These launches represent more than new SKUs. They reflect how Insignia International approaches growth: listening closely to what consumers want, identifying gaps in the market, and bringing new foods to shelves only when they offer something meaningful in flavor, format, or ingredients.

"We prioritize being first to market, or, if we choose to wait, the fastest follower, on every trend worth chasing," Parasco said. "But always on our terms, with our ingredients, at our standard. That discipline is what turns a regional brand into a national one. And that is exactly what we are building."

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About Insignia International

Insignia International is a privately held, diversified food company forging the new frontier of flavor in Hispanic and Southwestern cuisine. With leadership positions in Hatch Valley green chile, salsas, fresh dips, tortillas, tortilla chips, and frozen Mexican handhelds, Insignia is known for bold, authentic brands that reach millions of consumers each year across retail, club, and foodservice channels. Its growing portfolio includes 505 Southwestern®, the largest jarred green chile brand in the U.S.; Yucatan® Guacamole, a category leader in fresh squeezable guacamole in the U.S. and Canada; La Tortilla Factory®, one of the nation’s largest health-forward tortilla brands; and Lilly B’s®, TJ Farms®, and Hatch Kitchen®, recognized names in frozen snacks, burritos, and quesadillas. Insignia also owns Young Guns®, a leading foodservice brand for Hatch Valley green chile.

In addition to its branded business, Insignia is a trusted partner to retailers and food companies through its private label, brokerage, and logistics solutions, including freight and warehousing. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations and offices in New Mexico, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Kansas, and Mexico. Insignia International is the result of a buy-and-build strategy led by CREO Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm focused on food and food logistics investments.

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