Holocene Announces Strategic Leadership Additions, Hires Chris Fincke, Ryan Roth

Chris Fincke brings a wealth of expertise in safety management, risk assessment, and crisis response. His career highlights include successfully managing safety for multiple U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) construction projects with zero lost-time in Ryan Roth joins Holocene with a strong background in managing environmental and civil projects across public and private sectors. His experience spans landfill management, site development, and business growth. As a city councilman for Rainier, WA, Roth h

New Safety and Project Leaders Reinforce Focus on Performance, Risk Management, and Regional Growth

Chris & Ryan each bring proven field leadership and can deliver complex projects safely and effectively. They strengthen our team and support Holocene’s continued growth and commitment to excellence.” — Brian Gose, Vice President, Holocene Drilling

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holocene Drilling , a leader in geotechnical and environmental drilling services, announces the hiring of Chris Fincke as Safety Manager and Ryan Roth as Project Manager. These strategic additions to the leadership team underscore Holocene’s commitment to operational excellence, safety, and community growth.Fincke, a seasoned Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) professional with over 30 years of leadership experience across military, government, and civilian sectors, will oversee the development and implementation of comprehensive safety programs at Holocene.Roth, with over a decade of management and leadership experience in environmental and civil projects, will focus on driving project success and fostering growth within the team, customer base, and community.Chris Fincke: A Legacy of Safety LeadershipChris Fincke brings a wealth of expertise in safety management, risk assessment, and crisis response. His career highlights include successfully managing safety for multiple U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) construction projects with zero lost-time incidents, achieving perfect safety audit scores on major military construction projects, and developing innovative safety training programs recognized for excellence by USACE.Fincke’s dedication to safety and accountability has earned him numerous accolades, including the Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, NATO Medal for Civilian Service, and the Humanitarian Award for aid during Hurricane Katrina. His leadership and commitment to excellence will play a pivotal role in enhancing Holocene’s safety culture.“Chris brings a rare combination of operational discipline, real-world field experience, and leadership in complex safety environments,” said Brian Gose, Vice President of Holocene Drilling. “His background in military and federal construction projects strengthens our safety culture and positions Holocene to continue delivering projects with the highest standards of accountability and protection for our workforce.”Ryan Roth: Driving Growth and Community ImpactRyan Roth joins Holocene with a strong background in managing environmental and civil projects across public and private sectors. His experience spans landfill management, site development, and business growth. As a city councilman for Rainier, WA, Roth has demonstrated a commitment to community development and leadership.His focus on fostering team growth and delivering exceptional project outcomes aligns with Holocene’s mission to provide innovative solutions while strengthening the communities it serves.“With extensive expertise in project management, Ryan knows how to build strong teams and deliver complex projects that serve both our clients and communities,” Gose said. “His experience across environmental and civil sectors, combined with his leadership mindset, will immediately contribute to Holocene’s continued success and expansion.”About Holocene DrillingHolocene Drilling is a premier provider specializing in geotechnical and environmental drilling services in the Pacific Northwest, primarily in Washington and Oregon. The company provides critical drilling services that support infrastructure planning, maintenance, and remediation, including geotechnical investigation, environmental drilling, and chemical injection remediation. With a modern fleet, technical depth, and a long-term growth mindset, Holocene Drilling is focused on becoming a trusted industry leader known for safety, precision, and reliability.# # #

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