Empire Painting Launches New Website to Streamline Exterior Home Painting Services Throughout Lake Country, WI

Our new site makes it easy for Lake Country homeowners to view our exterior work and book an estimate instantly. We’re matching our digital experience to our high-standard of craftsmanship.” — Daniel Brooks

DELAFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empire Painting , the premier choice for high-end residential and commercial finishing, is proud to announce the debut of its redesigned digital platform: http://empirepaintingwi.com/ . The launch comes as homeowners in the Lake Country area prepare for the upcoming season, offering a more efficient way to secure professional painting services.The updated website serves as a visual gallery for the company’s extensive portfolio, specifically highlighting their expertise in exterior home painting . By focusing on the unique architectural styles found throughout Delafield, Hartland, and Oconomowoc, Empire Painting provides a specialized approach to protecting and beautifying Wisconsin homes against the local climate.To further simplify the customer experience, the site features a new, easy-to-use online scheduling tool. This allows residents to bypass traditional delays and instantly book an appointment with a Lake Country painting contractor for a professional on-site consultation."Our goal is to make the process of refreshing a home’s exterior as high-quality as the finish itself," said a spokesperson for Empire Painting. "With the new site, we are providing a direct window into our craftsmanship and a faster way for our neighbors to get on our production calendar."The New Empire Painting Digital Experience Includes:Specialized Exterior Galleries: Showcasing the meticulous prep work and premium coatings required for Wisconsin exteriors.One-Click Estimate Requests: A streamlined calendar for scheduling site visits without the back-and-forth of phone tag.Comprehensive Service Guides: Educational content on cabinet refinishing, deck staining, and full residential painting services As a locally owned business rooted in Delafield, Empire Painting continues to set the standard for reliability and aesthetic excellence in Waukesha County.About Empire Painting:Located in Delafield, WI, Empire Painting specializes in interior and exterior transformations for residential and commercial clients. Serving the entire Lake Country region and Greater Milwaukee, the company is known for its "quality-first" philosophy and professional project management.

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