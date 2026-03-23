Carew International Marks 12th Year as Exclusive Training Partner for Pi Sigma Epsilon's Pro-Am Sell-a-Thon®

Cincinnati-based sales training leader continues landmark industry-academic partnership, helping thousands of collegiate sales competitors prepare for careers

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carew International, a leading corporate sales training organization with more than 50 years of experience developing sales professionals worldwide, announces its continued role as the exclusive content and training provider for Pi Sigma Epsilon's (PSE) Pro-Am Sell-a-ThonNational Sales Competition. The two organizations will unite once again at the PSE 2026 National Convention, taking place March 25–27, 2026, in Norfolk, Virginia.Since 2014, Carew International has served as PSE's exclusive training partner, providing the methodology and curriculum that powers the Pro-Am Sell-a-Thon- one of the nation's premier collegiate sales competitions. Over the course of this twelve-year partnership, Carew has trained more than 5,000 students using its signature Dimensions of Professional Selling(DPS) framework, equipping the next generation of sales professionals with the skills, methodology, and mindset they need to succeed from day one."Excellence in sales is the result of intentional partnerships, consistent standards, and ongoing commitment," said Jeff Seeley, Owner and CEO of Carew International. "Our collaboration with PSE represents exactly that. For twelve years, we've worked side by side to bridge the gap between academic theory and professional practice, and we look forward to continuing that mission at this year's National Convention in Norfolk.""PSE gave me my foundation in professional selling, and Carew gave me the framework to build on it" said Holly Phillips, Sales Partner at Carew International and PSE alumna. "Being part of both communities - as an alumna and as a member of the Carew team - makes the National Convention even more special."At the 2026 National Convention, Pro-Am Sell-a-Thonfinalists will compete in live, on-site rounds, with winners announced at the awards celebration. Competitors are evaluated on their mastery of the Dimensions of Professional Sellingframework - competencies that include consultative questioning, systematic qualification, professional relationship-building, and objection handling. Completion of Carew's DPS training modules is a prerequisite for all Pro-Am Sell-a-Thonparticipants.As the sales profession continues to evolve, shaped by artificial intelligence, hybrid selling environments, and increasingly complex buyer relationships, Carew and PSE are working to ensure that the next generation of sales leaders are prepared, not just for the roles that exist today, but for the ones that will define the profession tomorrow.About Carew InternationalCarew International is a Cincinnati-based corporate sales training company with more than 50 years of experience helping organizations around the world build high-performing sales teams. Carew has trained over 500,000 professionals across 40+ countries through its flagship programs, including Dimensions of Professional Selling(DPS), Excellence in Sales Leadership(ESL), and Dimensions of Professional Admissions(DPA). Since 2014, Carew has served as the exclusive content and training partner for Pi Sigma Epsilon's Pro-Am Sell-a-Thon, training more than 5,000 collegiate competitors in professional selling methodology. For more information, visit www.carew.com. About Pi Sigma EpsilonPi Sigma Epsilon (PSE) is the only national, co-educational, professional fraternity in the fields of sales, marketing, and management. PSE provides students with professional development opportunities, industry partnerships, and competitive experiences designed to accelerate their transition from academic to professional success. PSE's signature Pro-Am Sell-a-Thonis one of the most prestigious collegiate sales competitions in the country. For more information, visit www.pse.org.

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