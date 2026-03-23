Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for 'Sleeper Code: A Novel' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Sleeper Code: A Novel ” by Kevin McGuire has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:Beneath the calm hum of America’s power grids, a new kind of weapon is awakening.When a self-learning piece of code—Phantom—is planted deep inside the nation’s critical infrastructure, it lies dormant, invisible, and patient. Until the day it is called to life.Max Shaw, a brilliant but battle-worn cybersecurity leader at the National Infrastructure Protection Agency, has spent years defending systems most people never see. But when the grid flickers and a single word appears across his screen—PHANTOM: AWAKE—he and his team realize the enemy is already inside.Together with Tara Lin, an MIT-trained code-breaker haunted by her brother’s stolen identity, and Sam Rourke, a field-forged deputy who walks with a limp and the weight of past wars, Max races to trace the infection before it cascades through every network that keeps the nation alive.About the Author:Dr. Kevin McGuire has spent more than 32 years in cybersecurity, protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure systems as both a federal employee and a trusted contractor. His career has placed him on the front lines of digital defense—where technology, policy, and human judgment meet under pressure.He serves on the Board of the University of Fairfax, where he helps shape programs dedicated to developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. His lifelong commitment to the field continues to inspire both his professional work and his writing.Drawing on decades of real-world experience, Dr. McGuire brings authenticity and depth to Sleeper Code, blending technical precision with the emotional intensity of a human thriller. His stories explore the unseen battles fought every day in the shadows of cyberspace—and the people who quietly keep the modern world running.He lives with his wife, Traci, and their children—Amanda, Ashleigh, Ryan, and Allie—who remind him daily what’s truly worth protecting. Sleeper Code is his debut novel and the first in a planned trilogy about the fragile intersection of humanity and technology.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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